"90 Day Fiancé" viewers cannot get enough of Annie Suwan. The Thailand reality star and her husband, David Toborowsky, are among the most popular reality stars on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." The couple has turned into a fan favorite due to their hilarious personalities and their unique chemistry with each other. Annie also has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, and her latest post has gone viral on the social media platform.

Annie's picture

This week, Annie shared a beautiful picture of herself which left many of her fans in awe. The Thailand native debuted a bold new short red hairstyle.

Annie also looked prettier than usual in the close up picture, which highlighted her beautiful brown eyes. To caption the picture, the popular television personality wished fans a great day. The picture generated more than 10,000 likes in the first 24 hours after Annie posted it. Annie’s husband, David, also commented on the picture. He called Annie his queen, and fans were left impressed by the couple’s display of affection. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers praised Annie for sharing the beautiful picture, and they commended David for overcoming his flaws to be with Annie.

During their first appearance on the "90 Day Fiancé" series, Annie and David’s relationship came under threat due to David’s drinking problem.

At the time, the couple had just moved to the United States from Thailand. However, David had a severe drinking problem due to his financial struggles. The American reality star almost ruined his relationship with Annie due to his constant drinking. Despite the strain that his behavior put on Annie, she stuck by her husband’s side, and he eventually overcame his bad habit.

The 52-year-old secured a well-paying job after he overcame his alcoholism.

David and Annie living their best life in Arizona

"90 Day Fiancé" fans are proud to see David and Annie living their best life in Arizona. After an initial rough start to life in the United States, Annie appears happy in her frequent Instagram posts.

Her husband’s health has also improved ever since he overcame his drinking problem. The American reality star recently received a hair transplant, and fans have praised him for trying to look younger for his 27-year-old partner. Even though viewers have urged the couple to start a family, David has insisted that he is happy to spend his life with Annie without any children.

In a past interview, he revealed that he had undergone a vasectomy, but he was open to reversing the procedure whenever Annie expresses her desire to have children. For now, the couple has concentrated on their appearance on "Pillow Talk," and they have been entertaining their fans with some funny video clips on Instagram.

The reaction to Annie’s latest picture has only reinforced her popularity, and many fans are looking forward to seeing her future Instagram posts.