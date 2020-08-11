"90 Day Fiancé" star Karine Martins has kept a low profile over the past few weeks. The Brazilian reality star recently made headlines following her much-publicized fight with her husband, Paul Staehle. While Paul has been sharing details about the argument with his Instagram followers, Karine has not disclosed her side of the story. However, that all changed this week after the 23-year-old broke her silence by sharing some cryptic messages on Instagram. According to MSN, Karie also claims she's pregnant.

Karine and Paul's marriage

In her latest Instagram stories, Karine appeared to confirm that her marriage to Paul is on its last legs.

In a mysterious message, the Brazilian reality star told fans that if they wanted to fly, they had to give up everything that weighed them down. After seeing Karine’s post, "90 Day Fiancé" fans suspect that the 23-year-old reality could be in the process of initiating divorce proceedings against her husband. Fans feel that Paul was the target for Karine’s message, and she is finally ready to cut him out of her life. After their fight, Karine and her 17-month old son moved out of their home, and Paul has claimed that he has no idea about their whereabouts.

The American reality star has consistently tried to discredit Karine after she told police officers that he had raped her. Paul has shared videos of the law enforcement officers responding to the domestic disturbance call at their home, and he insisted that the police officers did not arrest him because they couldn’t find any evidence to support Karine’s allegations.

However, Karine appeared to hit back at her husband’s claims in her Instagram stories. In a strongly worded response, Karine insinuated that Paul is a narcissist, and he has tried to re-write history to escape accountability. The 23-year-old reality star assured fans that she was not crazy, and it looks like she will stand by the rape allegations she leveled against her husband.

Karine posted a prayer

To conclude her post, Karine posted a prayer in her native Portuguese language in which she expressed her gratitude and assured her fans that the truth would be revealed in due time. "90 Day Fiancé" fans feel that Paul and Karine’s differences may be irreconcilable. While Karine did not reveal any details regarding her fight with Paul, her latest messages suggest that she may officially file for a divorce from her husband.

The couple has been starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," and it will be interesting to see how their latest fight affects their relationship on the show. In a past episode, Karine had complained about her living situation in the United States. After her fight with Paul, fans have speculated that the 23-year-old reality star could return to Brazil. The upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" could shed more light on the couple’s future.