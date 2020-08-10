“America's Got Talent,” and its judges and host, have truly been put to the test in 2020. What seemed like another sensational summer run for the 15th season of the most original and open-ended competition among talent TV Shows unfolded with tremendous hurdles before hitting the airwaves.

Millions of viewers witnessed the impact of carrying on with “America's Got Talent” as pandemic conditions surged. Simon Cowell, the host, Terry Crews, fan-favorite judge, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and most of all, the hopeful talents, were thrust into preserving public and personal health and safety while presenting standout performances.

Once again, the human spirit and “America's Got Talent” have proved to be irrepressible through these unusual times. Simon Cowell still has his stiff upper lip and snappy sense of humor following an unforgiving scuffle with an electric trail bike at his Malibu home this weekend, as reported by Us Weekly and CinemaBlend on August 10.

The live quarterfinals of “America's Got Talent” will continue this week as Simon Cowell recovers from his broken back and successful six-hour surgery. The snarky judge doesn't hesitate to aim his own sharp tongue straight at his own bad judgment, and AGT fans will see him back for the competition sooner than they think.

The ‘America's Got Talent’ mentor is just like every other guy in being manual-resistant

Simon Cowell is one of the wealthiest moguls in global entertainment. In one way or another, the 60-year-old London-born manager, music producer, and entertainment entrepreneur has his signature on a myriad of successful artists and careers across the globe.

Cowell emerged prominently as the scathing crusher of dreams on the original “American Idol,” famous for his stinging words to Jennifer Hudson, as well as other known talents. Is also appreciated and valued as a source of trust and honesty by protégés like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. His rolling eyes and his veritable reputation remain major reasons why “America's Got Talent” still draws high numbers through these virtual TV days.

The man who amassed a fortune multiple times and lost it just as quickly understands how quickly life can turn. Sadly, Simon Cowell gained the understanding that a few minutes with the instruction manual for any new gadget is time well spent just a bit too late.

Owning up to his error in a “Note to Self” confessional on social media, the judge shared from his hospital bed: “Some good advice, if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.” The succinct counsel from the founder of “America's Got Talent” was followed with “I have broken part of my back,” and thanks for the many messages of support already coming in.

Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

Any number of bike shop pros would have been absolutely delighted to rush to Cowell’s home courtyard to practice every step of beginning on an electric trail bike, and the hourly rate is considerably less than his hospital stay after learning the hard way.

Hooray to the medical profession from ‘America’s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell offered a “massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors,” praising his team as “Some of the nicest people I have ever met” in another post. A representative for the recovering “America's Got Talent” boss issued a Sunday statement, Simon was “under observation and in the best possible hands."

And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

Before Season 15 ever started, AGT host, Terry Crews, shared the news that his wife, Rebecca, was “100% cancer-free” following her brave choice to have a double mastectomy just at the cusp of the virus outbreak.

Crews traded his funnyman duty on the “America’s Got Talent” stage for being the “full-time nurse” to his wife during her recovery.

Heidi Klum was thankful to ultimately test negative for the virus, along with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, before the end of her precautionary quarantine from the competition. Nonetheless, Heidi had her own battle with an undisclosed bug that kept her home from mid-March until the last round of “America’s Got Talent” auditions. The performances were beamed to a giant screen as the judges watched and gave feedback from their huge outdoor tent, seated 6 feet apart.

Sofia Vergara did her part for the “America's Got Talent” team by recruiting her “Modern Family” co-star, Eric Stonestreet, to take a judge’s chair, while Howie Mandel demonstrated that being incessantly sanitary can be a more practical adage than “early to bed, early to rise…” or a regimen of antibiotics.

Simon Cowell isn’t one to miss many days on his ‘America’s Got Talent’ mission

As the judge that countless contestants and viewers admire and others love to hate, Simon Cowell has been called everything under breath and to his face over his decades seated at a judges’ table, but “slacker” is never mentioned. Thus far, there's been no official statement provided, only that this week's Tuesday and Wednesday (August 11 and 12) live quarterfinals performances will go on without Mr. Cowell on “America's Got Talent.”

Putting barbs aside, the AGT ambassador frequently encourages hopefuls, insisting that “people like you” make the competition what it is. He thrives on those moments that he remembers-- the people and their stories.

Now, Simon Cowell has a story of his own to always remember, and the proud father has every reason to be motivated in recovery, as he looks to make more lifelong memories with his son, Eric.

No matter the date that welcomes Simon Cowell back to “America's Got Talent” duty, it's a sure bet that Howie, Heidi, Sofia, Terry and maybe even Eric will be enthusiastic escorts for their friend and mentor-- they might switch is director's chair for a cushy throne or a sturdy straight-back.