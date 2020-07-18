"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have enjoyed watching Colt Johnson star in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." When the show premiered last month, the American reality star declared that he would be bolder and more confident on the show. In his first run on "90 Day Fiancé," Colt tied the knot with his then Brazilian girlfriend, Larissa dos Santos. However, the couple proved incompatible with each other as the season progressed. They got a divorce last year, and they are both looking to move on from their disastrous relationship.

Colt and Jenny's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

During his second appearance on "90 Day Fiancé," Colt has been involved with another Brazilian woman named Jenny.

The couple has had good chemistry together, and in last week’s episode, Jenny asked Colt if he would travel to Brazil to meet her family. The American reality star agreed to take up Jenny’s invitation, but his mother, Debbie, did not like the idea of him rushing into another relationship with a Brazilian woman after his nasty divorce with Larissa. Debbie insisted on traveling to the South American country with Colt, and next Sunday’s episode could see the pair have their first encounter with Jenny’s family.

In a teaser video clip released by TLC promoting this Sunday’s episode, Colt and his mother are finally in Brazil after a 15-hour flight. As Debbie is having her breakfast, Colt joins her, and things quickly turn awkward.

Debbie asks her son why he moved out of the hotel room next to her, and Colt explains that he and Jenny wanted to give her space to rest after their long flight. Debbie agrees with Colt and states that she was tired after their flight. She also tells him that he made the right choice by booking a new room since she had no desire to listen to him having sex with Jenny in their hotel room.

The situation turns awkward after Colt responds by stating that Jenny is quite loud when the couple makes love.

Debbie confronts Colt

Debbie also confronts her son over the public display of affection he showed towards Jenny. She feels that Colt is moving too fast in his relationship with the Brazilian reality star.

Some "90 Day Fiancé" fans have expressed their reservations over Debbie’s involvement in her son’s love life. Many feel that Colt is old enough to make his own decisions. However, another section of viewers has supported Debbie’s involvement. They have argued that Debbie has to look out for her son’s best interest, and accompanying him to Brazil will ensure that Colt doesn’t make any rushed decisions. For now, fans will have to tune in to TLC every Sunday to find out how Colt’s relationship with Jenny unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates.