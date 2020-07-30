The bad blood between Usman Umar, and his wife, Lisa Hamme, went up a notch this week. The two reality stars tied the knot on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé" that ended in June. However, the couple fell out immediately after the season concluded, and they have had some bitter exchanges on social media. While fans hoped that the couple would eventually overcome their differences, Usman recently took to Instagram to declare that he would never get back together with Lisa.

Usman slammed Lisa

In a mocking post, the Nigerian reality star announced that he was not dating Lisa and that there was no chance of them getting back together.

Usman claimed that Lisa was a criminal and he was running for his life. The 31-year-old made fun of his wife’s age, saying that she was an "old woman," and he wouldn’t let her criminal activities stain his life. Usman added that he would hold a huge celebration once he finalized his divorce with the 54-year-old. The couple’s differences appear to be irreconcilable, and fans now feel that they have a deep hatred towards each other. In his post, Usman also addressed Lisa’s recent claims about his sexuality.

During the past few weeks, Lisa had implied that Usman was gay. The American reality star had claimed that Usman was hiding his true sexual orientation from fans, but the Nigerian reality star vehemently denied the allegations in his Instagram post.

Usman insisted that he was not gay, and he claimed that he would never consider changing sexuality. However, he told his fans that he had no issues with the LBGQT community, explaining that he was only trying to clear his name after Lisa tried to tarnish it.

A controversial relationship with on '90 Day Fiance'

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have expressed their disappointment at how Lisa’s relationship with Usman has fallen apart. During their time on the show, many viewers thought that the couple would immigrate to the United States after their wedding ceremony in Nigeria.

However, Usman’s explosive revelation during the season-ending Tell All episodes appear to have been the starting point for the couple’s problems. Meanwhile, Lisa posted a video on her Instagram account about the divorce.

In a leaked version of the cast reunion episodes, Usman said that Lisa had called him the N-word during a past argument. The American reality star did not deny using the racial slur, and fans were outraged after she tried to justify it. Many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers petitioned for TLC to fire Lisa, and the network caved in to the pressure and dismissed the American reality star along with Usman from the "90 Day Fiancé" Strikes Back spinoff series. After TLC sacked them, Usman and Lisa have been going back and forth on social media.

It will be interesting to see how Lisa reacts to Usman’s latest jibe about her age.