Even though his time on the "90 Day Fiancé" series ended last month, Tom Brooks has continued to engage the show’s fans on his Instagram page. The British reality star has turned into an Internet sensation due to his often-funny posts. Tom’s latest Instagram post saw him reunite with some former cast members, and fans have reacted positively to the hilarious video.

Caesar Mack and David Murphey try to get their girlfriend

In the five-minute clip, Tom has a video call with Caesar Mack and David Murphey, and he asks for their advice on how to find love. The trio made fun of online dating and tried to compete for the attention of an online Ukrainian vixen, who was portrayed by one of Tom’s male friends.

To make their case, Tom, Caesar, and David all promised to send large sums of money to the fake Ukrainian woman. The funny video clip was a parody of David and Caesar’s time on "90 Day Fiancé."

Caesar appeared on the third season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," while David starred in recently concluded season. Both men were involved in online relationships with Ukrainian women, and for the majority of their time on the show, many viewers felt that they were victims of an online scam. However, Caesar and David eventually met their Ukrainian girlfriends in person. In a past interview, Caesar said that he traveled to Ukraine and met up with Maria, but they broke up after he returned to the United States.

As for David, he met Lana in Ukraine during his fifth trip to the country, and he proposed to her. During his appearance in Tom’s parody video, David stated that he had broken up with Lana.

Tom's video

David eventually won the affection of the fake Ukrainian woman in Tom’s parody video. However, the British reality star told his two co-stars that he would not give up on searching for true love.

After he logged onto the online dating site again, Tom’s friend dressed up as Darcey, and the two made fun of the American reality star. Tom accused the fake Darcey of stalking him, and he made fun of her Botox operations. On her part, the fake Darcey declared her love for Tom and said that she would not return his house key.

To conclude the video, Tom wore a wedding dress and joked that Darcey had bought it for him. Fans have reacted positively to the funny 90-Day Fiancé parody video. Many of Tom’s followers urged him to post more parody clips. As for Caesar and David, fans were happy to see the two reality stars make fun of their storylines on "90 Day Fiancé." It will be interesting to see how Darcey Silva reacts to Tom’s latest parody about their relationship. Let us know what you think about Tom. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."