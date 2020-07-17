Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Elizabeth and Andrei met in Dublin during a previous season of the popular reality show. At the time, Andrei was working as a bouncer, and after he fell in love with Elizabeth, they immigrated to the United States and settled in Florida. The couple tied the knot in America, but this season, Andrei insisted on having another wedding in Moldova. However, fans have criticized the 33-year-old reality star for forcing Elizabeth’s family to pay for the wedding.

Fans of '90 Day Fiancé' are worried

During the season, fans have expressed their worry over Andrei’s chauvinistic behavior. The Moldovan reality star convinced Elizabeth into holding a second wedding in his home country even though he did not have the finances to pay for the ceremony. In a previous episode, fans learned that Andrei was unemployed. However, he told Elizabeth to ask her father to pay for the wedding, and many fans felt that he was manipulating his wife. Andrei eventually got his way, and in a preview video clip released for the next episode, Elizabeth will convert to his religion.

In the teaser clip for Sunday’s episode, "90 Day Fiancé" star Andrei tells producers that Elizabeth must convert into the Christian Orthodox religion if she wants to proceed with their wedding.

While Elizabeth does not resist her husband’s request, she doesn’t seem excited about the news. The 29-year-old reality star will have a baptism in the upcoming episode, but she has her reservations about her new religion. In her confessional, Elizabeth tells producers that the many rules she has to follow in the baptism have made her feel uncomfortable.

She points out the fact that she will have to dress in all white and wear a headscarf and admits that it is all new to her. Despite her concerns, Elizabeth says that she will go through with the baptism.

Elizabeth and Andrei's relationship

Even though Elizabeth and Andrei have had their differences, the couple has always worked out their issues.

Elizabeth’s love for her husband was on display last week after she defended him over allegations that he was abusive to her. Some "90 Day Fiancé" fans had accused Andrei of exhibiting abusive traits due to his recent alpha male behavior on the show. The fans suggested that the Moldovan reality star could be abusing his wife. However, Elizabeth has vehemently denied the rumors. In a recent interview, the American reality star insisted that her husband has never abused her. Even though they have had intense arguments on the show, Elizabeth told fans that she has never feared for her life. She claimed that she was disgusted when she heard about the rumors. Since Elizabeth is willing to convert into her husband’s religion, fans should tune in to TLC to find out whether their second wedding will be successful.

