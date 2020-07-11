The coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihoods of millions of people in the United States. Unfortunately, an increased level of testing has revealed that the disease is yet to be contained. While the country’s economy struggles to get back on track, many people are finding it hard to pay their bills. As a result, some social justice movements have advocated for landlords to cancel rent for people living in America. Recently, "90 Day Fiancé" star Tania Maduro expressed her support for the cancel rent movement, but her decision landed her in trouble with a section of fans.

Tania's post on rent payment

In a recent Instagram post, "90 Day Fiancé" star Tania posted a grim statistic as she doubled down on her support for the cancel rent movement. The American reality star shared a report that claimed that 32 percent of American households missed their July housing payments. To accompany the statistic, Tania claimed that some of her followers had attacked her after she called for landlords to cancel rent for their tenants. The popular reality star said that she did not understand why some fans had used the opportunity to criticize her. Many fans had asked Tania to get a “real” job and stop complaining about her bills.

However, Tania has hit back at her critics. The reality star told her followers that she had paid all of her bills despite the pandemic.

She insisted that she had taken the stand about canceling rent to show solidarity with the millions of Americans who were struggling to make ends meet. Tania claimed that the criticism she had received was uncalled for. She also added that calling people lazy or poor was a way of distracting the country from the real inequality exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tania sympathizes

To conclude her post, Tania said that she was sad to live in a wealthy nation where a third of its population couldn’t afford to pay rent. She claimed that once the government lifts eviction holds in the United States, millions of tenants will be evicted in the coming months. Tania sympathized with everyone going through a difficult time, and she called on her followers to support each other.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers had mixed reactions to Tania’s post. While some felt that she had the right to express her opinion, others felt that her strong views were impractical.

Tania is currently starring on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" with her South African boyfriend, Syngin. The couple has had some difficult times after moving to South Africa. Meanwhile, there were rumors making rounds regarding Syngin's having COVID 19 but his recent Instagram post suggests he is fine.

Tania was involved in a freak accident during her time in the South African country, which has forced Syngin to reluctantly search for a job. Viewers can tune in to TLC every Sunday to find out whether the couple will overcome their financial difficulties.