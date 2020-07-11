The fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" premiered last month, and things are getting serious for the couples involved. Angela Deem and her boyfriend, Michael Ilesanmi, will continue their love story this season, and fans might finally see them get married. The two reality stars have appeared on other seasons of the "90 Day Fiancé" series, but they struggled to start a life together because Michael’s application for a K-1 visa was unsuccessful. After the application fell through, an immigration lawyer advised the couple to tie the knot in Nigeria and move to the United States as a married couple.

TLC has recently released a preview video clip for the next episode, and it appears that Michael and Angela will finally get the ball rolling on their marriage plans. In the short video clip, Angela travels to Nigeria and meets up with Michael, who now has his own apartment. In her confessional, "90 Day Fiancé" star Angela tells producers that her Nigerian boyfriend has always lived with his mother, and she is a little nervous about his ability to pick out a suitable apartment for the couple. After they meet up, Angela and Michael head to their new home.

At first, Angela is impressed by Michael’s new apartment. As Michael gives her a tour, Angela says that she likes the living room, and the kitchen set up for their new home.

However, Angela is not happy with the bedroom due to the hard mattress that Michael bought. She complains that she suffers from back pains, and she can’t sleep on the hard surface. The American reality star insists that Michael will have to buy a soft mattress for her. She even threatens to withhold sex from him if he doesn’t change the mattress.

Fans will have to tune in to TLC this Sunday to find out how the couple gets along in their new home. However, from the preview clip released by the network, viewers should expect "90 Day Fiancé" star Angela to be in a good mood compared to some of the previous episodes. Over the past few weeks, fans have sympathized with Angela after she found out that she could have cancer.

The American reality star had visited a gynecologist to learn more about her chances of conceiving a child for Michael. However, the doctor confirmed that she couldn't have a child at her advanced age. Furthermore, her gynecologist advised her to get a biopsy. It will be interesting to see how Michael handles the shocking news about Angela’s health. The 31-year-old has insisted that he wants to have children, but he will have to make some tough decisions since Angela is not open to sharing him with another woman. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."