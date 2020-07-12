Lisa Hamme and her boyfriend, Usman, were among the most memorable couples in the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The couple started the show on good terms, but as the season progressed, they fell out with one another. The two reality stars clashed in a leaked version of the Tell All episodes when Usman accused Lisa of using the N-word during a past argument. The Nigerian reality star claimed that his American wife had always been disrespectful towards him. After Lisa admitted that she had used the racial slur, fans petitioned TLC to fire her from the "90 Day Fiancé" series.

Lisa's '90 Days on Fire'

Last month, the reality television network caved in to pressure from its fans. TLC announced that Lisa and Usman would not participate in future "90 Day Fiancé" seasons. The couple was set to appear on the 90 Day Fiancé: Strikes Back spinoff, but their controversial break up led to TLC firing them from the show. However, fans will have an opportunity to interact with Lisa in the coming weeks. The American reality star has announced that she will launch a podcast titled "90 Days on Fire" on July 19th.

Lisa and Usman's relationship

Fans were excited after Lisa posted the news about her new podcast. Many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are looking forward to hearing Lisa explain why her marriage to Usman fell apart.

The two reality stars have exchanged some scathing accusations on Instagram. While giving an interview with her promoter, Rocco Straz, Lisa claimed that Usman had turned their relationship into a scam. She also revealed that her Nigerian husband was an ex-military man who had abandoned the army and ventured into a music career.

Lisa added that Usman was a selfish man who had used her to advance his music career.

On his part, Usman told his followers that Lisa had swindled him after he appointed her to collect some money on his behalf. The Nigerian reality star took to Instagram and displayed a $26,000 check, which he claimed that Lisa had collected on his behalf.

Instead of sending him the money, Usman claims that Lisa bought a new car with the money. Usman has said that he will seek an annulment of his marriage to Lisa in the coming months. However, the 31-year-old still maintains a good relationship with Lisa’s daughter, Noelle.

He recently wished her a happy birthday on his social media account, and he told fans that he wouldn’t let his failed marriage with Lisa come between him and Noelle. Fans are now looking forward to Lisa debuting her new podcast later this month. The American reality star could shed more details about the racism allegations against her, and her bitter breakup with Usman. Stay tuned for more news and updates.