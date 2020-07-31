Even though her time on "90 Day Fiancé" ended, Rosemarie Vega still maintains a huge following on social media. The Filipino reality star has continued to update fans on her daily activities, and she has turned into one of the most popular stars from the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." This week, Rosemarie’s Instagram post had many tongues wagging due to her beautiful appearance.

Rose in makeup

The 23-year-old reality star posted a series of fabulous pictures, and fans noted that she appeared more stunning than usual. Rosemarie looked like she had applied some makeup on her face, and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers commended her for experimenting with a new look.

The Filipino reality star was wearing a red t-shirt in the picture, and fans praised her for making the simple outfit appear elegant and appealing. Many of her followers pointed out that Rosemarie has maintained her humility even after appearing on "90 Day Fiancé," which is the complete opposite of her ex-boyfriend, Big Ed. During their time on the popular reality show, fans turned on Big Ed due to his disrespectful attitude towards Rosemarie.

A majority of fans felt that Big Ed was using Rosemarie to promote his brand. Viewers were also uncomfortable with the 31-year age difference between the couple. A section of viewers speculated that Big Ed was a pervert, and the Tell All episodes in June may have confirmed their suspicions.

During the episodes, Rosemarie claimed that Big Ed had offered her money to strip naked and film a video for him. The Filipino reality star claimed that her 54-year-old boyfriend had tried to take advantage of her financial problems by offering her cash to film the video. Big Ed denied Rosemarie’s allegations, and he went on the offensive by revealing that Rosemarie was bisexual.

Ed has also posted a video on her Instagram account talking about his and rose's famous dialogue "You are my best view."

Big Ed over controversy

To prove his allegations, Big Ed claimed that he had seen pictures on Rosemarie’s Facebook page which showed her having a good time with another woman. Even though Big Ed intended to embarrass Rosemarie, the 23-year-old owned up to her sexuality and admitted that she had dated another woman.

However, Rosemarie clarified that she had dated the mysterious woman after breaking up with Big Ed. "90 Day Fiancé" fans have embraced Rosemarie after she revealed that she was bisexual. Even though her relationship with Big Ed did not work out, many fans feel that Rosemarie grew stronger.

The Filipino reality star appears to have become bolder ever since they broke up, and she has not shied away from standing up for herself over Big Ed’s frequent social media attacks. From her latest Instagram post, many fans agree that Rosemarie has transformed herself into a beautiful woman. Viewers hope that Rosemarie will get an opportunity to appear on future seasons of "90 Day Fiancé."