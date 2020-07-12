"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are hopeful that Jenny and Sumit can have a happy conclusion to their love story on their second appearance of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The couple had a controversial storyline during their first stint on the show after Jenny found out that her Indian boyfriend had lied about his marital status. The American reality star was shocked after Sumit admitted that his family had forced him into an arranged marriage. However, the complication only strengthened Jenny and Sumit’s love, and fans feel that the couple could tie the knot this season.

Sumit's Instagram post

In his latest Instagram post, the "90 Day Fiancé" star appeared to have confirmed the fan’s suspicions about the couple when he posted a charming message for Jenny.

The 32-year-old reality star shared a picture of him and Jenny having a good time together at a restaurant. To caption the picture, Sumit wrote, “Every time I see you, I'm more convinced we belong together.” The sweet message only fueled speculation that Jenny and Sumit will end up getting married before the season ends. Even though Sumit shared the loving post about his future with Jenny, fans are still skeptical about his ongoing divorce.

While responding to the post, many fans asked Sumit to share documents of the divorce with his current wife. Over the past few weeks, fans have speculated that Sumit could be hiding the fact that he has a child from his arranged marriage. After the Indian reality star revealed that he was paying close to $20,000 to his wife for the divorce, many fans felt that the large sum of money could be some form of upkeep for Sumit’s child.

Sumit has responded to the fan’s request for his divorce papers by claiming that the divorce proceedings are still ongoing, and he will share the outcome with his followers once the process is complete.

Fans concerned

For now, fans are concerned that Jenny could end up going through another heartbreak due to Sumit’s secretive ways.

While Sumit having a child with his wife would be understandable, the fact that he has not disclosed that part of his life to Jenny could mean that he doesn’t trust her. Fans were cautiously optimistic when Jenny decided to give her Indian boyfriend one last chance, and they hope that the couple overcomes their cultural differences this time around.

Apart from Sumit’s divorce, some "90 Day Fiancé" fans feel that Jenny will have to convert into the Hindu religion for her to gain the approval of Sumit’s family. So far, the American reality star has struggled to adjust to the cultural shock of living in India. Fans will have to tune in to TLC every Monday to find out how Sumit and Jenny’s love story end. Meanwhile, according to Eonline, in the upcoming episode of "The Other Way" fans will see Jihoon explaining why he doesn't want to do a job.