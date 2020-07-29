Juliana Custodio and her husband, Michael Jessen starred in the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé" which ran last year. The couple had a controversial backstory after they revealed that they had met while partying on a yacht in Croatia. Many fans felt that the couple’s relationship would not last, but the two reality stars proved that they were in love with each other when they tied the knot when at the end of the season. Since their time on "90 Day Fiancé" ended, the couple has been posting a steady stream of updates about their daily activities on social media. Juliana’s latest Instagram pictures have impressed many fans due to her unique poses.

Juliana Custodio modeling career

The Brazilian reality star has been working as a model and, in her recent Instagram post, she shared pictures of her poses. In one picture, the 23-year-old was lying on the ground in an impressive acrobatic pose and a white gymnastic outfit. Juliana’s second picture was also impressive as she was wearing a black leather outfit and a pair of high heels. Fans praised Juliana for sharing the impressive pictures. Michael also left impressed with the picture as he commented "Beautiful." Fans pointed out that the latest pics are the hottest ones by Juliana.

The Brazilian reality star has turned into a fan favorite even though many viewers were skeptical about her intentions during her time on "90 Day Fiancé." At the time, some fans felt that Juliana was only dating Michael because of his money.

Many viewers were skeptical about the couple’s long term relationship due to their huge age difference. At 42-years of age, they felt that Michael was too old to date a 23-year-old model. The couple also had to convince Michael’s ex-wife to approve of their relationship. During their time on the show, Michael revealed that he had spent close to $150,000 over the course of his relationship with Juliana, and many viewers felt that the amount proved that the couple’s relationship was more about money than it was about true love.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Michael and Juliana on '90 Day Fiance'

Despite the doubts expressed by "90 Day Fiancé" viewers, Michael and Juliana have had a successful marriage. Juliana has also formed a close bond with Michael’s children, and she often posts pictures of herself having a good time with them. The Brazilian reality star has been living her best life since she moved to the United States to live with Michael.

Juliana has had to work hard to achieve her dreams of becoming a model. The 23-year-old reality star traveled to China to work as a model when she was eight years old. Juliana has revealed that her modeling agency often asked her to lose weight during the early stages of her career. She has also been scammed on several occasions during her modeling career.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans are happy to see Juliana enjoying her profession, and they hope to see her appear on a future season of the popular reality show. It is worth noting that the couple appeared on the seventh season of the show. On the other hand according to EOnline, the latest season of the show recently featured Kenneth and Armando's PDA woes.

For more updates, stay tuned.