"90 Day Fiancé" star Jenny Slatten and her boyfriend, Sumit, are making their second appearance on the TLC spinoff show after they broke up last year. During their first stint, Jenny found out that Sumit was married, and she decided to return to the United States. However, Sumit convinced her to give him another chance to prove his love, and he even promised Jenny that he would divorce his wife. It appears that the 31-year-old has kept his word. The couple has been getting along this season, but fans are worried about Jenny’s health as she continues her stay in India.

Jenny and Sumit living together

Over the past few weeks, the current "Other Way" cast Jenny and Sumit have been very active on their shared Instagram page, and fans have noticed that Jenny is still living with her boyfriend in India. The two reality stars recently posted pictures of their favorite Indian dishes on their Instagram page. While "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are happy to see that the couple is enjoying their time together, a section of fans has expressed their concern over Jenny’s health due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India. According to Hindustan Times, the country has already recorded more than 1.5 million cases, and many fans feel that Jenny could be affected by the disease if she contracts it since she is 61 years old.

Many fans have urged Sumit and Jenny to protect themselves by taking all the necessary precautions such as washing their hands regularly and wearing masks when they go out in public. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have noted that the couple has not been wearing their masks in some of their intimate pictures.

It remains to be seen whether Jenny and Sumit will give fans an update about how they are protecting themselves from the coronavirus pandemic. For now, viewers can watch their love story unfold on TLC.

Sumit's lies

During the latest episode of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," Jenny was shocked to find out that Sumit’s divorce could take up to five years.

Fans have expressed their suspicious over how Sumit has handled his divorce process. The 31-year-old has refused to share any updates regarding his divorce with Jenny, and many feel that Sumit could be hiding another secret from his American girlfriend. Sumit’s friends have also expressed their disapproval towards his relationship with Jenny.

In an embarrassing scene in the last episode, one of Sumit’s friends made fun of Jenny’s age and insinuated that she was old enough to be Sumit’s grandmother. It appears that Jenny will have to win over Sumit’s friends and convince them to accept her. While it remains to be seen whether her relationship with Sumit will have a happy conclusion this season, fans hope that Jenny will take all the necessary precautions to protect herself from the coronavirus in India.