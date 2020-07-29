Even though his time on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" ended, Big Ed has continued to draw criticism from the show’s fan base for his antics. The American reality star has a huge following on Instagram, and he constantly gives his fans updates about his daily life. However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to overwhelm the United States, Big Ed recently received criticism for roaming around the Austin airport in Texas without a mask.

The San Diego resident had traveled to Texas to meet up with his friends. However, fans criticized him after he went on an Instagram live video without wearing his mask.

Over the past few weeks, Texas has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the United States. In a bid to control the spread of the virus, the authorities in Texas have made it mandatory for all citizens to wear a mask when they go out in public. Fans were therefore angry with "90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed as he appeared to flout the rules during his Instagram live video. Many of his followers called for his arrest as he walked around Austin airport without a mask.

Big Ed under pressure

After receiving the huge backlash, Big Ed had no choice but to wear his mask while recording the video. The 54-year-old reality star had been carrying his mask in his pocket, and he apologized to his followers for flouting the coronavirus guidelines.

Some fans also pointed out that the American reality star had to take his health more seriously since the virus has a higher mortality rate among older people who suffer from other underlying health conditions. Big Ed has in the past opened up about his struggles with Klippel-Fiel syndrome, a condition that leads to the abnormal fusion of the vertebrae bones.

On the other hand, Rose wore the mask while posting her latest picture.

Criticism by the fans

It isn’t the first time that Big Ed has faced criticism from "90 Day Fiancé" fans. During his time on the popular reality show, viewers were angry with the American reality star due to his disrespectful behavior towards his girlfriend at the time, Rosemarie Vega.

In one disturbing scene, Big Ed bought some mouth wash and a toothbrush and gifted them to his Filipino girlfriend. The 54-year-old explained that he had bought the gifts for Rosemarie because her breath did not smell pretty.

Fans were not happy with Big Ed’s actions since they felt that he did not care about Rosemarie’s feelings. The couple eventually broke up when the season ended, and they have been trading insults with each other on social media over the past few weeks. Fans have been impressed with Rosemarie’s new attitude since she has consistently called out Big Ed for his disrespectful behavior during their time together. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are looking forward to seeing how the 23-year-old reality star will react to Big Ed’s latest mask fiasco.