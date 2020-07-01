Erika Owens impressed many fans during her run on the recently concluded fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Erika and her girlfriend, Stephanie Matto, were the first gay couple cast on the "90 Day Fiancé" series. During the show, viewers liked Erika’s colorful personality, and she had a unique fashion style. However, some fans have taken issue with Erika’s use of cosmetic surgery procedures to enhance her appearance. The 24-year-old reality star received some harsh criticism from a fan after she shared a video of herself receiving Botox and filler injections.

Fans slammed Erika

While responding to the post, the fan accused Erika of being insecure hence her excessive use of the cosmetic surgery procedures. The fan also criticized Erika for sharing her operation video with her over 360,000 Instagram followers. According to the fan, Erika has been using her popularity to make money from women’s insecurities. After she saw the comment, Erika decided to respond to the fan’s criticism. She explained that she did not get any monetary benefits from sharing the Botox video. However, the Australian reality star admitted that she had received free skincare products for promoting the procedures.

Regarding her immoral use of her popularity, Erika told the fan that she had always used her platform to promote good causes.

She claimed that she had used her fame to raise money for various charities as well as help her younger fans get through difficult times. The 24-year-old added that she had always used her social media accounts to promote self-love. Erika also told the fan that she felt insulted by the accusation that she was contributing to women’s insecurities.

To counter the fan’s allegation, Erika explained that choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery procedures was no different from applying make-up. According to the Australian reality star, she has helped many women overcome their low self-esteem by promoting Botox and filler injections.

Erika’s claims

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have had mixed reactions to Erika’s claims that she helps women by promoting cosmetic surgeries.

Recently, a younger picture of Erika circulated the Internet, and some fans felt that she looked prettier before she had cosmetic surgery. As a teenager, Erika had some black hair and a more youthful look than she currently has. Her lips were thinner, and she did not have many tattoos. Some fans have claimed that Erika’s face looks puffier and less youthful despite her being only 24-years-old. However, Erika doesn’t appear bothered by the fan’s observations. On the contrary, the Australian reality star has said that she will continue promoting cosmetic surgery options to make women feel more secure. After seeing her response to the criticism, many fans can agree that Erika is comfortable in her own skin.