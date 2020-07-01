Geoffrey Paschel earned the reputation of being a ladies man during his time on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The American reality star was the center of a love triangle dispute involving his Russian girlfriend, Varya Malina, and Mary, the woman he dated after a brief separation with Varya. Geoffrey had proposed to Varya at the beginning of the show, but after she rejected his proposal, he returned to America and started dating Mary. However, Varya and Geoffrey made up in the season finale, and Varya ended up accepting her boyfriend’s second proposal.

Geoffrey and Varya's relationship

Despite things ending on good terms between Geoffrey and Varya, rumors have emerged that the couple split up after the show.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers did not get any closure regarding the couple’s relationship after TLC banned Geoffrey from participating in the season-ending Tell All episodes. The American reality star is currently facing domestic abuse allegations in court, and TLC decided that he would not participate in the cast reunion episodes. Never the less, some hawk-eyed "90 Day Fiancé" fans have been keeping tabs on Geoffrey, and they recently noticed that the Tennessee native could be dating a new woman.

Recently, a woman named Shelby Bart shared an Instagram picture in which she appeared to be sitting on Geoffrey’s couch. After they looked up Shelby's social media accounts, fans found out that Shelby and Geoffrey are good friends, and he follows her on Instagram.

Some of Geoffrey’s close family members and friends also follow Shelby on the popular social media site. After seeing a picture of Shelby on Geoffrey’s couch, many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that the two could already be in a serious relationship.

After the latest revelation, it appears that Geoffrey’s relationship with Varya could be on its deathbed.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

In addition to Geoffrey dating another woman, Varya has barely referenced her engagement to Geoffrey on her Instagram page. Instead, she has shared pictures of herself enjoying her summer, and many "90 Day Fiancé" fans think that she has moved on from her American boyfriend. In a recent interview, the Russian reality star revealed that she does not wear Geoffrey’s engagement ring.

Domestic violence cases

Varya also declined to take Geoffrey’s side in his domestic violence cases. She declared that she trusted the American court system to decide whether her boyfriend was innocent or guilty of the allegations. Fans had been looking forward to Geoffrey releasing a self-produced Tell All to give an update about his relationship status with Varya. However, the Tennessee native decided not to release the Tell All, presumably due to the non-disclosure agreement he had signed with TLC. For now, "90 Day Fiancé" fans will have to keep guessing about Geoffrey’s true relationship status.