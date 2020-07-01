Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen had some awkward moments during their time on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé." During the season, many fans felt that Jasmin was using her American boyfriend to secure a green card and move to the United States to be with her sister. Even though some fans thought that the couple would break up before the season ended, the two reality stars worked through their issues and tied the knot. In a recent interview, Blake talked about his married life with Jasmin and their plans for the future.

Blake on sex life

During his interview with Domenick Nati, "90 Day Fiancé" said that he and Jasmin had bonded ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

The American reality star said that his sex life had improved since he was spending a lot of time at home with his wife. When asked whether he planned to have a baby with Jasmin, Blake said that the couple would have a baby at some point in their relationship, but he admitted that he did not have any baby plans for this year.

The American reality star also addressed his portrayal on the show and claimed that TLC producers had exaggerated some aspects of his relationship with Jasmin. Blake insisted that although Jasmin had said that she did not like his music, the comment did not reflect her true feelings. The music director said that some of the couple’s arguments were taken out of context, which gave "90 Day Fiancé" viewers the impression that they did not get along.

Blake added that fans mainly saw the couple fighting and arguing during the show, but there many lovely scenes that he shot with Jasmin that failed to air on TLC.

Blake hinted his appearance on '90 Day Fiancé' spinoffs

Although Blake admitted that the network had exaggerated the conflict in his relationship, he said that he wouldn’t mind appearing on future "90 Day Fiancé" spinoffs.

After watching the interview, viewers wouldn’t mind seeing the couple return to the popular reality show. For now, fans will have to follow the two reality stars on Instagram to get some constant updates about their lives. During their run on the show, some fans felt that Jasmin would ditch Blake as soon as she got her K-1 visa.

The Finnish reality star did not get along with Blake’s friends, and she did not like the fact that he consumed alcohol. Many viewers thought that her only motivation for dating Blake was so that she could move to the United States and live with her sister in Los Angeles. However, Blake’s interview proved that the couple loves each other. After the American reality star admitted that his sex life had improved, fans are happy that the couple is having a good time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.