"90 Day Fiancé" star Angela Deem and her Nigerian boyfriend, Michael are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The two reality stars have featured on previous seasons of the popular reality show, and fans hoped that they would finally tie the knot in their latest appearance. However, Angela appeared to cast doubt on her future with Michael after she threatened to call off her wedding in last Sunday’s episode, reports ET.

Angela calling off the wedding for the millionth time 🙄🙄🙄 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/Nx5rm3Mj9B — ꧁ Sᴜᴘʟᴇx Kɪᴛᴛᴀʏ ꧂ (@SuplexKittay) July 20, 2020

Angela and Michael's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

During the episode, Angela argued with Michael after he planned a meeting with some of his female friends without informing her.

The American reality star stormed off when she found out that Michael had invited her to have a meeting with the three women. Michael claimed that he wanted to ask the women about their experiences living in the United States, but Angela was not pleased with his intentions. She insisted that she wouldn’t let Michael have any relationships with other women. The 54-year old also threatened to call off her wedding to Michael if he insisted on maintaining his relationship with the three women.

Angela is verbally and mentally abusive. There's no way she's not physical off camera #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/4RdImRuyaE — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) July 20, 2020

After Angela’s latest meltdown, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have slammed the American reality star for how she treated Michael.

Fans feel that she overreacted to Michael’s meeting with his female friends, and they feel that Angela’s behavior showed that she was insecure about her position in Michael’s life. Many viewers also argued that Angela was trying to blackmail Michael by calling off the wedding. Following Sunday’s episode, fans fear that Angela and her Nigerian boyfriend could break up if she continues to exhibit her disrespectful behavior towards him.

Even though fans disagreed with how Angela reacted to Michael’s meeting; they later sympathized with her after she received some devastating news about her mother.

Angela's heath

As the episode neared its end, Angela received a call from her sister, who had some bad news about their mother.

The American reality star learned that her mother had passed away, and she was emotional as she shared the news with Michael. Angela told her Nigerian boyfriend that the news had made her question her decision to get married to him, and she revealed that although she loved him, she was not convinced that they were destined to be together. The news about Angela’s mother comes a few episodes after a gynecologist informed Angela that she could have cancer. Angela underwent a biopsy before she traveled to Nigeria, and fans felt sorry for her after she found out about her mother’s death. Michael will have to step up and comfort Angela as she deals with her latest tragedy. Despite their differences, fans feel that the two reality stars will find a way to work out their problems.

The next few episodes will shed more light on the couple’s future.