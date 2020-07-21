The fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" has seen Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi continue their interesting love story. The two reality stars have appeared in previous seasons of "90 Day Fiancé," and while fans still hope that they can finally get married, last Sunday’s episode appeared to cast doubt about the couple’s future. Angela threatened to call off her wedding to Michael after he tried to have a meeting with some female friends. As fans look forward to the remaining episodes to find out whether Angela will go through with her threat, her latest Instagram post has sparked rumors that she could be pregnant with Michael’s baby.

Angela's desire

During their time on "90 Day Fiancé," Angela has expressed her desire to have a child with Michael. However, her hopes of conceiving a baby for her Nigerian boyfriend were recently dashed after her gynecologist informed her that her chances of conceiving were virtually nonexistent. Despite receiving the troubling news, Angela insisted that she would not give up on her quest to have Michael’s baby. The American reality star recently posted a picture of her family watching Sunday’s episode, and some "90 Day Fiancé" fans were shocked after they observed what looked to be a baby bump of Angela.

Fans have given life to the rumors about Angela’s pregnancy after seeing her latest Instagram picture, but it remains unlikely that the 54-year-old reality star is carrying Michael’s baby.

Angela tagged her daughter, Skyla, in the picture, and she could have a huge role to play in determining whether "90 Day Fiancé" star Angela and Michael tie the knot. In a past episode, Skyla declined to be a witness at her mother’s wedding. The 28-year-old insisted that Michael did not share any values with her mother, and even though they were attracted to each other, their relationship would not last.

Michael and Angela's relationship

Even though her daughter has expressed her reservations about Michael, Angela has insisted that she is in love with her Nigerian boyfriend. Last Sunday’s episode was a huge test for Angela’s commitment to her relationship with Michael. After the couple argued about Michael’s female friends, Angela received some devastating news about her mother’s death.

The sad news made the American reality star even more agitated, and she expressed more doubts about her relationship with Michael. Even though she admitted that she still loved him, Angela claimed that she did not feel that they were destined to be together. The 54-year-old later told producers that she had traveled to Nigeria to evaluate Michael’s potential to be a good husband, and he had not impressed her. The upcoming episodes will shed more light on Angela’s future with Michael, and fans could find out whether the American reality star truly has a baby bump.