Colt Johnson has entertained fans with his new attitude during his second appearance on "90 Day Fiancé." The Jess and Colt are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." When the season began, Colt promised fans that he was a new man following his divorce to his ex-wife, Larissa dos Santos. During the past few episodes, Colt has been having a good time with his current Brazilian girlfriend, Jess. The two reality stars have had an impressive connection with each other, and they recently decided to take their relationship to the next level after Jess invited Colt to visit her family in Brazil, reports ET.

Jess and Col's relationship

In a teaser clip released by TLC for next Sunday’s episode, Jess and Colt take a stroll on a beach together, and things soon get wild between the couple. Jess tells producers that she wanted to spend some quality time with Colt away from his mother and her family. As the couple wanders around the beach, Colt decides to strip down to his underwear. Jess immediately calls him a “sexy boy,” and she commends him for choosing the bold look. Colt jokes that he wants to fit in with the other Brazilians on the beach.

As the couple continues to walk along the ocean, Jess asks Colt whether he had sex on the beach before. Colt replies that he only had the famous cocktail with a similar name.

Jess naughtily reveals that she had sex on the beach, and she has a mischievous expression on her face as she looks at Colt. The Brazilian reality star later laughs as she tells producers that Colt makes her want to have sex all the time. During her time on the show, Jess has consistently insisted that she is sexually attracted to Colt.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

She famously asked him whether he wanted to have sex during their first date on the show.

Quality time for the couple

It appears that Colt and Jess are having a good time in the course of their stay in Brazil. However, Larissa has claimed that Jess may be too wild for her ex-partner. In a past interview, the 33-year-old reality star said that Jess was too fast for Colt.

Larissa insisted that Colt was a conservative man, and it would be difficult for him to handle Jess’s forward approach. From the recently released clip, it appears that Colt has changed his personality to get along with his new girlfriend. Even though the couple appears destined to be together, their relationship status could change in the next few episodes due to Colt’s mysterious relationship with a lady named Vanessa. For now, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers should tune in to TLC to find out more about Jess and Colt’s trip to Brazil. Let us know what you think about Colt and Jess. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."