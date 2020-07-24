Ed “Big Ed” Brown was one of the breakout stars from the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The American reality star captivated viewers with his outgoing personality, and many fans hoped that he would propose to Rosemarie Vega, his girlfriend on the show. Unfortunately, the couple broke up when the season ended after they had different views regarding their future together. Rosemarie wanted to have children with Big Ed, but the American reality star insisted that he would have a vasectomy since he did not want to start a family with her. It is worth noting that "Before the 90 Days" ended in June and currently "Happily Ever After" and "Before the 90 Days" is airing, reports ET.

Big Ed getting cozy

Big Ed and Rosemarie have traded jibes with each social media since they broke up. This week, Big Ed posted a picture of himself hanging out with an unidentified Asian woman on his Instagram page. Many fans speculated that the woman could be Big Ed’s new girlfriend. The two looked happy as they posed for the camera, but Big Ed did not explain the nature of his relationship with the mysterious woman. Nevertheless, "90 Day Fiancé" fans feel that the 54-year-old reality star posted the picture to make Rosemarie jealous. The two reality stars had a bitter confrontation during the Tell All episodes which aired in June on TLC.

In one of the episodes, "90 Day Fiancé" star Ed claimed that Rosemarie had cheated on him with another woman.

The American reality used pictures he had downloaded from Rosemarie’s Facebook account as proof that the Filipino reality star had cheated on him. Big Ed’s revelations forced Rosemarie to admit that she was bisexual, but she claimed that she dated the woman after breaking up with Big Ed. The 23-year-old reality star went on to accuse Big Ed of trying to exploit her during their time together.

Rosemarie claimed that the 54-year-old had offered her money to strip naked and film a video for him.

Big Ed, a pervert?

Rosemarie claimed that Big Ed was a pervert, but he vehemently denied her allegations. The bad blood between the two television personalities continued on social media after Rosemarie called Big Ed a little pig.

On his part, Big Ed re-enacted an infamous scene from his time on "90 Day Fiancé" when he told a female fan on Instagram to brush her teeth so that her breath would smell pretty. Big Ed had received criticism from many fans after he bought a toothbrush and some toothpaste for Rosemarie during their time together. The American reality star has insisted that he still loves Asian women even though his relationship with Rosemarie failed to work out. Fans are waiting to see how Rosemarie reacts to Big Ed’s latest attempt to make her jealous. Given their history, 90 Day Fiancé viewers should expect the two reality stars to continue their bitter feud.