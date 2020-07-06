Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira are arguably the most dramatic couple on the ongoing season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." Brittany’s brash personality is the complete opposite of Yazan’s conservative demeanor, and after the couple made their debut on the show, many fans predicted that their relationship would not last. Over the past few weeks, more evidence has emerged supporting the fans’ prediction. In a recent Instagram video, Brittany revealed that she is bisexual.

Brittany reacts on homophobic accusations

The American reality star was responding to a gay Instagram blogger who had accused her of being homophobic.

To respond to the accusations, Brittany made an Instagram video in which she told fans that she had always supported the gay community. She even went further and revealed that she has had relationships with other women in the past. The 26-year-old said that her mother had reacted negatively after finding out that she likes women, which gave her the motivation to fight for the gay community in the United States. Brittany also accused the Instagram blogger of targeting her because she was the only black woman on the show.

Brittany and Yazan's relationship

After seeing the video, fans were shocked to learn that Brittany is bisexual. Many fans now feel that the American reality star will break up with "90 Day Fiancé" star Yazan due to the huge contrast in their cultural beliefs.

During his time on the show, Yazan has complained that Brittany doesn’t respect his Muslim culture. In a previous episode, the Jordanian reality star was angry at his American girlfriend after she made the trip to his country while carrying a bottle of alcohol. Brittany also stopped to give hugs to TLC crew members at the airport, and Yazan said that he did not like her public display of affection.

For her part, Brittany said that she was not pleased with Yazan’s angry reaction during her arrival in Jordan. The American reality star told producers that she respects the Muslim religion, but she does not have any plans to convert to the religion. Brittany believes that she should be free to do whatever she pleases, and she won’t let Yazan control her.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that Yazan and Brittany will break up before the season is over. Yazan has confessed that his family warned him about dating Brittany. However, he chose to give his relationship a chance and proposed to her. The two reality stars communicated via video chat during the early part of their relationship before Brittany decided to move to Jordan to be with her boyfriend. Even though Yazan has tried to tolerate Brittany’s liberal personality, the latest revelations about her sexuality could prove to be too much for him to ignore.