Deavan Clegg and her husband, Jihoon, returned for the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" last month. The two reality stars got married in a traditional Korean wedding last season, and fans will get to see how Deavan will handle her permanent move to her husband’s country. The couple has a son together named, Taeyang, while Deavan has a daughter from a previous relationship. Now that the couple is living in Korea, some fans have accused Deavan of failing to respect Jihoon’s culture.

Deavan's picture

After Deavan posted a picture of her son on Instagram, some fans accused her of trying to raise her child in an American lifestyle even though she is living in Korea.

"90 Day Fiance" star Deavan had posted a picture of her son dressed in a colorful baby outfit as a way of celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. While captioning the picture, Deavan wrote that her son was ready to celebrate the popular American holiday. Even though many of her followers thought that the picture was cute, others saw it as further proof that Deavan was trying to “Americanize” her son.

On the ongoing season of "90 Day Fiancé," Deavan has clashed with Jihoon over their living situation. The couple has been living with Jihoon’s family, and Deavan has consistently urged her husband to find a stable job so that they can move out. This has led to Deavan clashing with Jihoon’s family members for putting too much pressure on him.

As the season progresses, Deavan could get a job to support her family and fans suspect that her relationship with Jihoon could deteriorate. Deavan has insisted that she doesn’t have any faith in Jihoon’s promises, and some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have speculated that the couple could break up before the season ends.

Although Deavan received some backlash for her latest Instagram post, some fans defended her and said that as a mother, Deavan has to look out for her children’s interests. It isn’t the first time that the American reality star has faced criticism for her parenting style. Last month, fans criticized her after she shared a video of herself enjoying a stroll with her son, who did not have a facemask.

Fans criticized Deavan for taking her son out without protecting him with a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deavan on coronavirus

However, she defended herself by saying that she had not endangered her son’s life. Deavan told fans that the coronavirus pandemic was under control in Korea and that the country was much safer than the United States. After the latest round of criticism against her, many fans have expressed their doubts over whether she will raise her son in Korea. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers will have to tune in to TLC every Monday to see how Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship plays out.