For many reality stars, life after appearing on "90 Day Fiancé" can be challenging. The struggles of dealing with their newfound fame can be too much to handle. While some reality stars opt to exploit their fame, others go back to their old lives and pursue other dreams. Former "90 Day Fiancé" star, Jay Smith, opted for the latter option. In a recent Instagram post, Jay revealed that he is looking to hire five employees for his new tattoo shop.

Work with Jay Smith

"90 Day Fiancé" fans can now get the unique opportunity to work with Jay. The Jamaican reality star posted a picture of his new tattoo parlor and explained his journey to starting his new business.

Jay told fans that he has been working at a tattoo establishment for the last few months, and he finally decided to branch out and start his own shop. The reality star named his new business, "Jay Skinz Tattoo," and he told fans that the shop will be located in York, Pennsylvania. He also thanked his wife, Ashley Smith, for her support and declared that he was excited to begin his new journey as a business owner. To end the post, Jay told his followers that he would hire anyone living close to his new business location.

Some lucky fans could work for Jay in the coming weeks. Jay’s followers congratulated him for starting the business, and they wished him success in his new venture. Jay’s wife also posted a message on Instagram congratulating him on becoming an entrepreneur.

Ashley said that she was proud of all the hard work that Jay had put in to turn his dreams into reality. She also hinted that she would also launch a new entrepreneurial venture in August.

Ashley and Jay's relationship

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are happy to see that Ashley and Jay are now supporting each other.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

The couple appeared in the sixth season of "90 Day Fiancé," and they got married during the show. However, the couple has had to overcome some serious challenges. In 2019, Ashley filed for divorce on two separate occasions, and fans feared that her marriage had failed to work out.

Although they were going through some difficult times, the couple did not give up on each other.

Earlier this year, they announced that they would work on their differences. Ashley and Jay got back together in March, and the couple appears to have reconciled during the lockdown period brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Going by their recent Instagram posts, Jay and Ashley appear ready to build their lives together, and fans are looking forward to seeing the couple succeed in their respective ventures. For a few lucky fans, they could get the chance to meet and work with Jay. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."