Last week, former "90 Day Fiancé" stars Eric and Leida gave some strong opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement when they appeared on The Domenick Nati Show. The two controversial reality stars alleged that the social justice movement had turned into a terrorist organization. Eric also blamed the Democratic Party for the plight of black people in America, and he claimed that many victims of police brutality had resisted arrest. The couple’s controversial comments did not sit well with many fans. Recently, one former "90 Day Fiancé" reality star has clapped back at Alex and Leida’s for their provocative remarks.

A controversial interview

After Eric and Leida’s interview with Domenick Nati, Blake Abelard requested an interview with the talk show host to respond to the couple’s remarks. Blake was one of the black cast members on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé," and during his interview with Domenick, he disagreed with Eric and Leida’s views. In a scathing response, Blake said that the couple’s remarks showed their ignorance about the racial injustices carried out on black people in America. Blake added that black people had a right to voice their dissatisfaction about their living conditions in America because the country’s unjust treatment of African Americans was well documented.

Blake took offense to Eric’s claims that the Democratic Party was responsible for the oppression of black people in America.

The music producer argued that white people had taken advantage of black people long before the Democratic and Republican parties came into existence. According to Blake, the racial inequality in America is not a political problem but a social problem, and the Black Lives Matter movement is justified in its call for social reforms to end systemic racism in America.

Blake on racism

During his interview with Domenick, Blake refused to call Eric a racist. However, he did claim that Eric and his wife supported the All Lives Matter movement. Blake also admitted that he has frequently experienced racism in American. The 31-year-old reality star confessed that the police had pulled him over on many occasions because he was successful, and he lives in a fancy neighborhood.

Blake claimed that Eric’s controversial remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement stemmed from the fact that he had never experienced racism. To conclude the interview, Blake said that many people were not interested in Eric and Leida’s solutions on how to fix racism and police brutality. Instead, Blake asked the couple to acknowledge that racism, and police brutality, still exist in America. According to Blake, the couple is more interested in pointing fingers and blaming others instead of being a part of the solution. After Blake’s interview with Domenick, "90 Day Fiancé" fans are looking forward to Eric and Leida’s response.