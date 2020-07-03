Angela Deem, and her Nigerian husband, Michael, continued their love story on the new season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The two reality stars have appeared on some previous seasons of the popular 90-DayFiancé series, and fans were looking forward to seeing the progress the couple would make this season. During her previous appearances, Angela has insisted that she wants to have a child with Michael despite her being 54 years old. In last week’s episode, the American reality star went to see a gynecologist to find out about her chances of conceiving a baby. However, during her visit, Angela found out that she could have cancer.

Angela Deem's medical problems

In the previous episodes, the popular reality star did not hide her shock when her gynecologist told her that she could not conceive a child. After "90 Day Fiance" star Angela told her that a fertility expert in Nigeria had told her that she still had one good egg left, her gynecologist clarified that it was medically impossible for her to have a child. She also advised Angela to get a biopsy after the 54-year-old confessed that she had experienced some bleeding, which she had assumed to be her period. In a shocking revelation, the gynecologist told Angela that she could have suffered from fibroids, and she needed to get a biopsy to find out if she had uterine cancer.

It appears that fans will now witness Angela’s medical journey as she seeks to find out whether she has cancer. In a sneak preview to the next episode, the 54-year-old reality star visits a doctor to start her biopsy. However, things do not go smoothly for the American reality star. After she exchanges pleasantries with her doctor, she lies down and waits for the procedure to commence.

Her doctor advises her to scream out at any time she feels uncomfortable during the medical procedure. After the doctor starts the checkup, Angela immediately screams out in pain, which forces the doctor to stop the procedure. The American reality star enquires how much longer she has to visit the doctor for the check-up, and she learns that she isn’t even halfway through the biopsy scan.

Angela went through a lot of pain

In her confessional, Angela’s doctor tells TLC producers that she will have to use nitrogen peroxide to help Angela withstand the pain she felt during the procedure. However, the doctor also admits that she has never used the chemical compound during a biopsy. "90 Day Fiancé" fans fear that Angela’s painful checkup could point to a larger health problem. The 54-year-old has recently opened up about her medical history, and she has admitted that her mother is also a cancer survivor. Many fans have expressed their support for Angela, and they hope that once she completes her biopsy, she will have some good news to share with everyone.