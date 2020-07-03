Over the past few weeks, viewers have discovered more details about the new cast members on the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." Many fans feel that Tim and Melyza have the best backstory on the show. Tim met Melyza when he was studying at the University of Iowa. At the time, Melyza was working as an au pair in the United States. Tim has admitted that Melyza chose to be her girlfriend even though she had other suitors. While the couple is still together, Melyza eventually decided to move back to Colombia to complete her studies.

Melyza and Tim on '90 Day Fiancé'

Fans have wondered why Melyza and Tim have not started their life together in the United States.

Melyza already has some experience living in America, and Tim has said that he is in love with her. The couple’s long-distance relationship has puzzled "90 Day Fiancé" viewers, and many have speculated that there could be some dark secret keeping the couple from living together. This week, fans finally found out why Tim decided to move to Colombia to be with his girlfriend.

According to EOnline, in a teaser video clip released by TLC, Tim admitted that he cheated on Melyzaa month before he proposed to her. In a shocking confession, Tim tells "90 Day Fiancé" producers that he had hoped that Melyza would move to Dallas and start a new life with him. However, Tim admits that his long-distance relationship with his Colombian girlfriend took a toll on him, and he cheated on her with a co-worker.

Tim reveals that after Melyza traveled to the United States on a tourist visa, she had her suspicions about him, and after she dug through his social media accounts, she found out the truth and confronted him about his affair.

Time cheated on Melyza

After Melyza discovered that Tim had cheated on her, she was no longer comfortable leaving her family in Colombia to be with her boyfriend.

As a result, Tim decided that he would travel to the South American country to win back his girlfriend. As he packs his suitcases, Tim has an intense conversation with his mother, and she asks him whether he is prepared to work on his relationship with Melyza. Tim admits that he has some issues to work out with his 29-year-old girlfriend.

When his mother points out that many couples go through challenges after staying together for some time, Tim replies that very few partners end up owning up to their mistakes when they cheat. Some fans have praised Tim for admitting his wrongdoing and trying to patch things up with Melyza. Viewers will have to tune in to TLC every Monday to find out whether Tim can win back Melyza’s trust. Let us know what you think about Tim and Melyza. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."