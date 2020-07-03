"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have enjoyed seeing Colt Johnson get back into the dating scene after he finalized his divorce to Larissa. The two reality stars are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever" After and they have both moved on from their disastrous relationship. On the show, Colt is dating Jess, his new Brazilian girlfriend, and the couple has had some interesting interactions over the past few episodes. Last week, Colt agreed to travel to Brazil to meet Jess’s parents. The American reality star has stated that he is excited about his chances of having a fruitful relationship with Jess.

However, Colt has been keeping a secret from Jess, and the couple’s relationship could soon run into some problems, reports EOnline.

Colt's relationship with Vanessa

In a previous episode, Colt revealed that he had a close relationship with a woman named Vanessa. After the episode, colt faced severe criticism from the fans over having two girlfriends. The American reality star claims that he struck up a good rapport with Vanessa at the time of his divorce to Larissa, and she helped him get that difficult moment in his life. Colt has claimed that his relationship with Vanessa is only casual, but "90 Day Fiancé" viewers suspect that the American reality star could be hiding more details about his friendship with the mysterious woman.

It appears that fans will finally get to learn more about Vanessa next week. In a sneak preview for next Sunday’s episode, Colt and his mother, Debbie, travel to Brazil to meet Jess’s parents. However, Colt reveals that he left Vanessa at their home to look after his mother’s cats. Colt’s relationship with Vanessa appears to be too close for comfort, and he could end up jeopardizing his chances of a good relationship with Jess.

The American reality star lied to his Brazilian girlfriend that he would stop communicating with Vanessa. However, it seems that he has already broken his promise, and it will be interesting to see how Jess reacts when she eventually finds out about Colt’s white lie.

Colt and Jess’s relationship

Last month, TLC built up suspense for Colt and Jess’s relationship after it released the trailer for the season.In one dramatic scene, Jess confronted Colt in a hotel room, and she almost hit Colt with her phone before she angrily stormed out.

It appears that the storyline leading up to that famous confrontation has already started taking shape, and fans will have to tune in to TLC every Sunday to see how the drama unfolds. For now, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have been speculating about Vanessa’s role in Colt’s life, and many feel that they might have been romantically involved with each other before Colt started dating Jess. Many fans think that it will only be a matter of time before Colt’s new relationship crumbles. Meanwhile, according to People, the upcoming episode will also feature Angela going through pain for biopsy.