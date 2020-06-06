Lori Loughlin is reportedly in talks with Andy Cohen over the possibility of joining the Bravo hit reality series "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" according to Hollywood News Daily. Rumors have been circulating that Andy Cohen is attempting to lock Lori Loughlin into a deal to join the cast of the "RHOBH" and is willing to secure a spot for the former "Full House" star for next season.

Lori Loughlin next move reality TV

The report claims that a source close to Loughlin has revealed that there is a possibility that Lori could join the reality series soon. The source reveals that Lori realizes she is not going to have a Hollywood big wigs knocking down her door following the college admissions scandal, meaning she will not have the luxury of being too picky about how she makes her living.

Loughlin has remained in the celebrity news headlines for the past several months. Celebrity news followers are well aware that Lori, who is best known as the clean-cut Aunt Becky on the family sitcom "Full House" and "Fuller House." Lori fell from celebrity grace after recently pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and mail fraud after paying to get her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella into the University of Southern California.

Bravo making a play for Lori Loughlin

Loughlin has lost a lot in the past couple of years and things will not be easy for her anytime soon as far as her acting career goes. So it is not hard to believe that Lori's only career choice in the near future could lie with reality television.

Gossip Cop claims that Lori Loughlin, at this time, is not in talks with Andy Cohen and that the housewives rumors are just that rumors. But, time will tell.

Bravo and the Real Housewives franchise love to grab up troubled Celebrities to throw into the mix. The more drama a wife has the better their ratings.

Should Lori consider joining the Bravo franchise by chance it would add some major ratings to the reality series.

Will Lisa Rinna's next target be Lori Loughlin?

Loughlin would potentially be joining the ranks of Beverly Hill's wives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and returning bad girl Brandi Glanville.

"Real Housewives" fans are well aware that no one is safe when it comes to this group of women. Would Lori Loughlin have what it takes to stand her ground against the likes of Rinna, Richards, and Glanville?

Bravo fans have been engrossed in this season's major turn of affections by the group of housewives. Last season newcomer Denise Richards was welcomed into the group with open arms, however, this season things have taken a rather nasty turn for Denise. Denise is about to undergo a very nasty and painful scandal in the upcoming seasons concerning her relationship with Brandi Glanville. Glanville returns to the series to out Denise claiming the two recently carried on a lesbian love affair.

In the previews of the upcoming shows the catty women of Beverly Hills can be seen chomping at the bit as Brandi Glanville shares all the sordid and shocking details of her encounter with this season's latest target Denise. Should Lori Loughlin decide to join "RHOBH" next season there is no saying how she would be received by the women, especially Rinna, who has already spoken out publicly on Loughlin's legal issues.

It is clear Lisa Rinna has an agenda this season and no one is safe as she goes after what she wants, (Kyle's crown?). It would make for interesting reality television if Lori Loughlin would join the ranks. For now, we will just have to sit back and wait to see."Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.