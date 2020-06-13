Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason has been arrested and charged for assault with a deadly weapon. According to the U.S. Sun reports Eason was arrested on Friday night around 9:46 p.m. after an alleged pistol-whipping of one Jenelle's male friends.

Here is what we know so far, Celebernation first reported David Eason's arrest revealing that a nasty and heated argument broke out between David, Jenelle, and two of Jenelle's friends. It appears that things had taken a sour turn between David and Jenelle and Jenelle decided to leave the family home. As she and her two friends were attempting to pack up a few of Evans' belongings a nasty argument broke out between Eason and the two men.

Jenelle Evans reveals she is ending her marriage to David Eason

David allegedly accused the men of stealing his truck keys when Eason allegedly hit one of the men with a gun just before he realized he had misplaced the keys himself. As per usual, Jenelle and pals went to the police station following the fight and an officer happened to notice that the man who was allegedly attacked appeared to have injuries to his back and neck.

Once again, this time the drama is more than Jenelle Evans can stand and she has claimed that she is ending her marriage to David and plans on filing a restraining order against David Eason on Monday. Neither, Jenelle nor her children were harmed during the alleged attack, however, Jenelle spoke with Celebernation revealing that she is sad and shaken.

Evans also added that it is time for her to move on from this relationship.

David Eason's violent temper continues to cause drama for Jenelle Evans

David did not spend much time at the police station and was let out on bail on an Unsecured Bond. Jenelle is said to be currently staying at the home of a friend at this time.

Jenelle also gave this statement to Celebernation: " I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond."

David Eason's trial has been set for July 6 at 9:30 AM Coincidentally enough David was arrested twice on the same day.

He was arrested and posted bail earlier on Friday on a warrant for failure to appear, he also posted bail on that matter, to be arrested again just hours later.

Jenelle's next move

As previously reported, Jenelle Evans and David announced, back in March, that that had reconciled and were happily in love, ready to make their marriage and family. Evan's social media followers expressed their anger and concern over Jenelle's decision. Will Jenelle Evans finally end her marriage to David Eason, or will the drama continue on for several weeks before Jenelle returns to David - again?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have a long and well-documented history of splitting and reconciling. Should history continue to repeat itself, odds are Jenelle and David could possibly be back on again before fall.