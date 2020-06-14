Larissa Dos Santos will be featured on the new season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Fans are looking forward to catching up with the Colombian reality star after she finalized her divorce to her ex-husband, Colt Johnson. The couple will make history as the first divorced couple to feature on "90 Day Fiancé." After they separated, Larissa moved on quickly, and she will have a new boyfriend on the show.

Eric Nichols and Larissa on '90 Day Fiance'

Eric Nichols will make his debut on the "90 Day Fiancé" series as Larissa’s new boyfriend. The couple has had an up and down relationship ever since they started dating last year.

Immediately after her divorce with Colt, Larissa hooked up with Eric, but after dating for a few months, they broke up. However, in the trailer for the new season, Larissa admitted that she still had feelings for Eric, and the two will try to work out their differences. The preview to the show also revealed a new side to Larissa. The Colombian reality star will undergo a breast job procedure on the show, and she recently announced that she would be starting an Only Fans account for her followers.

Fans have speculated that Larissa intends to post pornographic content for her paying fans, but she has denied the rumors.

Nonetheless, she has admitted that she will post sexy videos of herself on the account. She also said that she would consider shooting an adult film if a fan offered her more than $500,000. In a recent Instagram post, Larissa teased fans with a photo of herself wearing black lingerie. The Colombian reality star was holding a bunch of roses in the sexy picture, and she used it to promote her appearance on "90 Day Fiancé."

Larissa’s recent social media activities indicate that she could be making a move into the adult entertainment industry, and her boyfriend, Eric, is on board with the idea.

In another post, Larissa displayed a photograph in which she was seated on Eric’s lap and asked fans if they would like to see her boyfriend join her on her Only Fans account. Although Larissa did not elaborate on the post, many fans speculated that the two could film a sex video together.

Colt's reaction

It will be interesting to see how Colt reacts to Larissa’s relationship with her new boyfriend. Larissa and Colt’s divorce was marred with incidents of domestic abuse allegations, and at one point, Larissa was arrested for assaulting her husband. The pair eventually settled the matter in court and agreed that they wouldn’t bad mouth each other in public. It appears unlikely that Colt will be jealous of Larissa since he also has a new girlfriend. However, his ex-wife’s decision to shoot porn videos with her new boyfriend could rub him the wrong way.