Jenelle Evans of "Teen Mom OG" has voluntarily dropped her restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason. According to E! News, the order was dismissed by a Tennessee judge on January 10, just days before Jenelle and David were due in the Davidson County District Court this morning.

The Davidson County Court clerk reveals that the hearing has been cancelled and stated that there was a " notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the petitioner" on Friday. This comes as a bit of a surprise to "Teen Mom" fans who felt Jenelle Evans was finally breaking free from David Eason.

Is Jenelle Evans beginning to backtrack again about David Eason?

As previously reported, Jenelle filed a restraining order against David Eason. She stated she feared for her and her children's safety. The order was filed after Jenelle left her North Carolina home and relocating to Tennessee. Evans claimed she was filing for divorce from Eason and was ready to start her life over. Some "Teen Mom" followers have been skeptical that Jenelle would actually go through with the divorce, according to Jenelle's social media account comments.

Will Jenelle Evans return to David Eason?

Now with the news that Jenelle Evans has dropped the restraining order, the entire situation has become even more worrisome. However, according to Radar Online, Jenelle may have had a change of heart. If she would have received a permanent restraining order against Eason, it would have meant that David would not have been allowed within 100 feet of herself or the couple's shared two-year-old daughter Ensley.

However, if David Eason is, in fact, the dangerous and violent threat that Jenelle Evans suggested, the question is why would she potentially risk the safety of her own child? Could Jenelle have just made a massive mistake in judgment that could cost her and her family a lifetime of peace?

Jenelle has a long history of covering for David

Hollywood News Daily reported in November that Jenelle Evans told the court that she was in desperate need of the court order based on Eason's recent threats, his violent history, erratic behavior, and stockpile of weapons.

Over the years there have been a number of times when Jenelle and David have had issues with each other. David has come out most of the time to call them mistakes, or accidents.

Only time will tell if Jenelle Evans goes forward with her plans to divorce David Eason or remain united with him.