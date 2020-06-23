Earlier this month, Huskers’ fans were disappointed to learn that the team’s best wide receiver J.D. Spielman had entered the transfer portal. Spielman's decision to skip this season’s spring training raised eyebrows. At the time, Nebraska’s head coach, Scott Frost, told reporters that he still expected Spielman to join the team before the 2020 season commenced. Unfortunately, Spielman’s resolution to enter the transfer portal means that the team will have to move on from one of their best offensive weapons. Recently, Spielman opened up about his departure on Twitter.

Mike Williams and Jaevon McQuitty are not the reasons

The talented wide receiver was responding to a fan who claimed that he had left Nebraska in circumstances similar to two former players. Mike Williams and Jaevon McQuitty left the Huskers last season, and the fan suggested that Spielman had decided to ditch the program to show support his former teammates. The fan also accused Mike and Jaevon of underachieving during their time on the team. However, Spielman strongly denied the allegations that he had left Nebraska because of how the team had treated his old teammates. In a series of tweets, Spielman said that his decision to leave Nebraska had nothing to do with his friends. He also insisted that life was deeper than football, and he would not explain his reasons for leaving the Huskers because the truth was on his side.

However, Spielman defended his former teammates from allegations that they had underachieved during their time on the Nebraska football team. He praised his friends for their work ethic and revealed that they had never missed a day of practice when they played for the Huskers. Although Spielman’s time at Nebraska has ended prematurely, the team will struggle to replace his production on the field.

Spielman is the only wide receiver in the team’s history to record three consecutive 800 yard receiving seasons. The talented wide receiver had 170 receptions for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time at Nebraska. Spielman was also a valuable contributor on special teams. He had a punt return for a touchdown in both his 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The player will be missed

Coach Frost has acknowledged that Spielman will be a hard player to replace. In a recent interview, he said that his former wide receiver was a playmaker, and he wished the player the best in the next chapter of his career. Coach Frost revealed that he had talked to his star player before he entered the transfer portal, and it was clear that both sides needed a fresh start. Now that Spielman is out of the picture, Coach Frost will have to lean on an inexperienced group of wide receivers over the coming seasons. Nebraska added five players at the position in the 2020 recruiting class, and for the team to be competitive; the new wide receivers will have to step up their game and soften the team’s blow of losing Spielman.