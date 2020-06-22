The Nebraska Cornhuskers resumed the rollout of its scholarship offers last week. Wide receiver Michael Watkins was fortunate enough to get an offer from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Florida resident announced the scholarship offer on his Twitter account. He tagged Nebraska Huskers assistant Ryan Held in his post. However, he has not indicated a major interest in committing to the Cornhuskers yet.

The Nebraska Huskers has a great history with the high school Michael Watkins is attending. A few Huskers players previously studied in Florida's American Heritage High School. Among these past players include Willie Hampton and Miles Jones.

Michael Watkins and his skills

Not much is known about Michael Watkins yet. In the 2019 high school season, the wide receiver tallied 15 receptions for 273 yards and one touchdown. Michael Watkins has not received a lot of attention from college recruiters yet. As a matter of fact, the Nebraska Huskers scholarship offer is the first that he has received. He is also not listed on the 247Sports composite rankings as of the moment. Due to the Nebraska Huskers offer, other college recruiters may be taking a second look at Michael Watkins. This could lead to more scholarship offers for him in the next few months.

Jonathan Jones puts Nebraska Cornhuskers in top five

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a huge chance of landing a major strong-side defensive end talent in 2021.

The team is part of the top five teams announced by Jonathan Jones last week. Jonathan Jones announced his top five choices himself on his Twitter account on Friday. In the post, he also thanked all the college football programs that have reached out to him over the past months.

Jonathan Jones earned major praise for his performance as a McKinney High School player last year.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

In the 2019 season alone, he achieved 55 tackles, six sacks, and four breakups. Apart from the Nebraska Huskers, Jonathan Jones also listed the Texas Longhorns and the Missouri Tigers in his favorites. The Colorado Buffaloes and the Baylor Bears are also part of his top five teams.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln to cut budget of the athletic department

Just like other athletic departments all over the country, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will make significant cuts on its budget this year. One of the teams that could be affected is the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.

Athletic director Bill Moos confirmed the budget cuts on Friday. According to Moos, the department will cut overall expenses by as much as 10 percent. The budget cut will also result in a 10 percent reduction in the department's administrative workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic largely affected the university's cash flow this year. The financial fallout could have dire effects on the department's expenditure until 2021.