It’s getting ugly. Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s break up has provided fans with several entertaining moments. The "90 Day Fiancé" couple has traded shots at each other, and it appears that it will take some time before the two reality stars tone down their insults on social media. After Lisa claimed that she was breaking up with Usman because he was a romantic scammer, the Nigerian reality star fought back and accused her of using her deceased child to gain sympathy. This week, Usman shared some funny memes about Lisa on his Instagram account.

Usman make fun of Lisa's big Belly

In one of his posts, Usman reacted with laughing emoji’s to a meme that stated, “even if u don’t come to America thru big belly Lisa, you are already famous Worldwide.” Although the couple did not dwell on the issue during their time on "90 Day Fiancé," Lisa spoke about their attempts to have a child during a recent interview with Domenick Nati.

During the interview, Lisa revealed that she had tried to have a baby with Usman. She admitted that she would allow her husband to marry other wives if she could not get pregnant. The American reality star said that she respected Usman’s Nigerian culture which allowed him to marry four wives. Although she was open to making their relationship polygamous, Lisa insisted that he would have to satisfy all of her financial needs before she allowed him to marry another woman. Sadly for Lisa, her days with Usman appear to be over. The Nigerian reality star is not holding back in his attacks on Lisa, and he posted another meme from a fan that claimed that being married to baby girl Lisa was super embarrassing.

Usman and Lisa's relationship

Usman has said that he will no longer tolerate Lisa’s disrespect. He also said that he would focus on his music career after he divorces his American wife. In a past interview, the Nigerian reality star denied allegations that he had married Lisa to get a green. Even though he admitted that he wanted to move to the United States, he claimed that marrying Lisa was not his preferred way of immigrating to the country.

Instead, Usman said that he wanted to travel to America as a successful artist and perform for his fans in the country. He also claimed that he would never consider living with Lisa in the United States since he feared that she would call the police on him every time they argued. Fans are looking forward to the upcoming Tell All episodes, which should give more details about the reasons for Usman and Lisa’s breakup.

Let us know what you think about Lisa and Usman, put your comment in the comment section. The new season of the show will start next week. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."