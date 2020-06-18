Former "90 Day Fiancé" star, Nicole Nafziger, has been stuck in Morocco since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American reality star had traveled to the North African country for a vacation, and she wanted to catch up with her boyfriend, Azan. Although Nicole had planned to spend a few weeks in Morocco, the travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus have seen her stay for more than three months in the country. As a result, it seems that her relationship with Azan has grown stronger, and she recently confirmed that she is carrying his child.

Nicole's pregnancy

Nicole posted the surprising news on Instagram this week.

The 26-year-old shared a sonogram picture of her baby, and fans have had mixed reactions to the shocking development. While many are happy that Nicole and Azan appear to be taking the next step in their relationship, a section of fans feels that Nicole may have made a mistake. The American reality star has only been engaged to Azan for a couple of months, and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers do not think that she intended to have another child when she traveled to Morocco for a vacation. Some of Nicole’s followers have called her a reckless parent because of her decision to leave May, her 6-year-old daughter, in the United States to be with her boyfriend.

After fans learned that Nicole was staying with Azan in Morocco, they criticized her for choosing him over her daughter.

However, Nicole has defended herself from the allegations that she is a bad mother. The American reality star has told fans that she speaks to May every day and that her grandmother is taking care of her. Nicole has also stated that the travel restrictions in Morocco have not been eased, a situation that has prevented her from leaving the country.

Now that Nicole is pregnant with Azan’s child, fans have wondered whether she will consider a permanent move to the North African country.

K-1 visa issue

During their time "90 Day Fiancé," Azan and Nicole tried to apply for a K-1 visa. However, Azan could not secure a visa to move to the United States due to a travel ban issued to Muslim countries.

Fans have also expressed their suspicions over Azan’s true marital status. There has been speculation that the Moroccan reality star is already married. Fans have also accused Nicole of knowing about her boyfriend’s marital status and trying to hide it from the public. 90-Day viewers have always speculated that Nicole paid off Azan’s wife to keep her from revealing the truth. Despite the rumors, Azan and Nicole appear to be serious about their relationship. Nicole’s latest revelation could prove that she is secure about her place in Azan’s life. While the couple has not set a wedding date, the news that they are expecting a child together shows that they are committed to each other.