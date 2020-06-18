Larissa Dos Santos may no longer be married to Colt Johnson but that does not mean that she no longer cares about what happens in his life. The "90 Day Fiance" could not help but comment on her former husband’s current love life.

She admitted that it was tough for her to watch Colt be with someone else. According to her, Colt is someone that she still considers as important to her life. She also expressed hope that she and her ex-husband will be able to have a proper closure in the future. Both Larissa and Colt appear on "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After." Larissa recently teased that more details about their separation and her court case will be discussed in the show.

She also speaks on Colt and Eric's comparison. According to ET Larissa said, "Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course," she says. "Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980."

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson on '90 Day Fiance'

It would be a huge understatement to say that Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima was a controversial "90 Day Fiance" couple. They had multiple disagreements during the course of their appearance on the reality series. During their segments, Larissa and Colt always argued about their differing views on their lifestyle. She had high expectations before she moved in with her then-husband. But it seemed that Colt failed to reach her expectations.

Their appearance on "90 Day Fiance" might already full of chaos. But that was nothing in comparison to what happened to the couple after the television show. The two had a messy separation that involved Larissa’s arrest on domestic battery charges. After the divorce was finalized, she had a relationship with Eric Nichols.

They eventually broke up earlier this year.

Larissa organizes Instagram Q&A

Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently organized a Q&A session on her Instagram account. She answered several burning questions submitted by her fans. One of the questions she answered is about her cosmetic and/or plastic surgery plans.

It looked like she plans to have a tummy tuck in the next few weeks. She also clarified that her planned OnlyFans account will not contain porn videos. She will instead focus on providing sexy material on the service. Lastly, Larissa confirmed that she is not in contact with Colt. This was her answer after a fan asked her about the divorce.

Colt becomes intimate with new girlfriend Jess Caroline

As mentioned above, Colt Johnson returned to the reality franchise again. This time, the show documented the progress of his relationship with Jess Caroline. In the season premiere of Happily Ever After, Colt and Jess were seen flirting during their first date. By the end of the night, Jess and Colt went home to his hotel room to sleep together.

Happily Ever After is a "90 Day Fiance" spinoff that features the franchise’s stars after their appearance on the main show. The next episode will air on Sunday, June 21.