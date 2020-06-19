Angela Deem does not think that the comparisons between her and Lisa Hamme are accurate. The "90 Day Fiance" star thought that no one in the reality franchise would ever compare to her. The comparisons between Angela and Lisa were largely because of their massive age differences between them and their younger Nigerian partners. Both of them have also been known for their infamous tempers.

She said that she did not approve of how Usman Umar treated Lisa. According to her, she felt bad that Lisa had to deal with him for years. She explained that if she were together with Usman, she would not put up with him at all.

She, specifically, criticized the constantly changing attitudes that he has when interacting with Lisa.

Angela Deem gets horrible health news

Angela Deem had her dreams dashed after finding out that she had close to zero chance of becoming pregnant. She hoped to be able to raise a family with partner Michael Ilesanmi soon. The "90 Day Fiance" cast member paid her gynecologist a visit to know her chances of having a baby. She thinks the fact that she got her period again after three years could be a positive sign. However, her doctor had trouble finding her ovaries because they have already shrunk down as a result of menopause. This meant that she had little chance of pregnancy.

Angela thinks Michael Ilesanmi cheated

In a "90 Day Fiance" scene, Angela Deem confronted Michael Ilesanmi for allegedly cheating on her. However, he insisted that it was not the case. In the season premiere of Happily Ever After, the trust issues between the two reality stars surfaced once again. In the scene, Angela gave Michael a video tour of her new house.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

However, Angela then heard his other phone ring with an unfamiliar tone. It looked like he tried to shut the phone off but she was already suspicious. Angela interrogated her lover and demanded him to tell her about the caller. Despite his explanations, he did not buy his story at all.

Lisa Hamme teases reconciliation with Usman Umar

In other "90 Day Fiance" news, it looks like Lisa Hamme is back together with Usman Umar. Lisa indicated that they are working on their issues together. In a recent Instagram live session, she revealed that she and Usman will soon clear the air about several issues. She also said that she plans to head to Nigeria as soon as she is able.

It can be recalled that Lisa confirmed her breakup with Usman in late May. Back then, she planned to have a legal separation with her husband. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi appear on "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever" After. Meanwhile, Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar were part of the cast of the most recent season of Before the 90 Days.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."