After the final episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" aired last week, fans are getting a behind the scenes look at some of the cast members from the show. Popular television host, Domenick Nati has conducted interviews with a majority of the cast members, and fans have learned many new things about their favorite reality stars. For Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel, their relationship status is still up in the air. Fans feel that the couple’s future is bleak because Geoffrey dated Mary, one of his friends, and the two have maintained a cordial relationship even after they broke up.

Mary's interesting interview

Over the weekend, Domenick interviewed Mary on Instagram, and fans found out some interesting details about her relationship with Geoffrey. In the interview, Mary revealed that Varya had apologized to her after she found her in Geoffrey’s house during one of the scenes on the show. However, Mary did not accept Varya’s apology since, in her opinion, the Russian reality star had acted in a self-centered manner when she walked into the house and started confronting Geoffrey.

Mary also revealed that she had spent the night with Geoffrey the day before Varya arrived at his house, and to her knowledge, she thought that they would start dating again. However, she was disappointed by Geoffrey’s decision to dump her and get back together with Varya.

Even though she felt that Geoffrey had made the wrong decision, Mary defended him when Domenick brought up his pending domestic violence court cases. She said that she knew most of the women who had filed the cases against Geoffrey and claimed that they were not good people. Mary added that when she dated Geoffrey in the past, he had never laid a finger on her.

Her response was the complete opposite of Varya’s answer about the allegations. During her interview with Domenick, the Russian reality star said that she did not trust Geoffrey’s side of the story and that she would wait for the court to decide if he was guilty or not.

Mary on '90 Day Fiancé' with Ash

To wrap up his interview with Mary, Domenick asked her if she would date other "90 Day Fiancé" cast members. He brought up Tom Brooks and Ash and asked her who she would choose between the two. Mary replied that she wouldn’t mind dating Ash because she thought that he was attractive. Even though Mary was not a major cast member recently concluded season, she claimed that she wouldn’t mind appearing on the show with Ash if it were possible. Although Mary expressed her admiration for Ash, fans have speculated that she still dating Geoffrey. The next few weeks could provide a surprise for "90 Day Fiancé" viewers after Mary confirmed that she would be part of Geoffrey and Varya’s self-produced Tell All episode.