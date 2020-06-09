Rosemarie Vega and Big Ed were among the popular couples in the recently concluded fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." When the season began, many viewers hoped that Rosemarie and Big Ed would get married by the end of the series. However, as fans got to know the couple, they were appalled by Big Ed’s disrespect towards his girlfriend. In one disturbing scene, Big Ed told Rosemarie that her breath did not smell pretty, and fans were outraged by what they felt was a rude remark.

I KNOW IN MY SOUL 🗣 that big Ed’s corny horny ass asked Rose for nekkid pics in exchange for money! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/GBeonJTcm4 — Tropical Toes (@toes_tropical) June 8, 2020

Big and Rose's controversial relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

It came as no surprise that Rosemarie decided to break up with Big Ed in the season finale, and fans have now learned more details about the extent of Big Ed’s disrespect towards his Filipino ex-girlfriend.

During part one of the Tell All last Sunday, Rosemarie revealed that Big Ed offered her money to get naked on camera. The 23-year-old reality star claimed that she was feeling sad at the time, and Big Ed noticed her bad mood and asked what was troubling her. When Rosemarie explained that she was stressed about her living situation in the Philippines, Big Ed suggested that she take off her clothes so that he could take a video of her naked. The American reality star told Rosemarie that he would even pay for the video.

big ed from 90 day fiancé has the biggest sociopath energy I've ever seen. The zoom putting him in his comfort zone really show he is truly disgusting on the inside. it doesn't matter how busted he is on the outside. #biged #90DayFianceTellAll — 𝔘𝔉ℭ 𝔟𝔲𝔱 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥 (@ufc_goth) June 8, 2020

Big Ed slammed by '90 Day Fiance' fans

After Rosemarie made the allegation, fans took to social media to slam Big Ed.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have always speculated that Big Ed is a pervert, and Rosemarie’s latest comments strengthened the fan's theories. Many people were already skeptical of the 30-year age difference between Rosemarie and Big Ed, and the latest accusations could tarnish Big Ed’s reputation. However, Big Ed denied the allegations that his ex-girlfriend made on the Tell All, and he said that she was making up stories.

The 54-year-old reality star called Rosemarie’s story ridiculous and wondered how she had come up with the claims.

Big Ed, I believe Rose. You look like the type #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/wfYRIQ0cml — April The Great (@MrsBailey87) June 8, 2020

The bad blood between Rosemarie and Big Ed has made fans pick sides between the two reality stars.

Those supporting Big Ed have claimed that Rosemarie is bitter because of their break up, while the fans on Rosemarie’s side have called Big Ed a disgraceful opportunist who used his Filipino girlfriend to get famous. The estranged couple has taken several shots at each other on social media. Big Ed recently repeated the pretty breath remark during an interview with a fan, while Rosemarie has posted beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram to show that she is happy without Big Ed. Fans are looking forward to part two of the Tell All since more details could emerge regarding the couple’s failed relationship. At the moment, many viewers blame Big Ed for the separation.