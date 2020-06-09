The "90 Day Fiancé" franchise is one of the most popular reality television shows in the world. While being featured on the entertaining series can make one a famous reality star, it can also lead to an increase in cyber bullying. Many viewers love the show because it provides them with entertaining drama. However, some fans end up overreacting to the storylines on the show, and several cast members have said that they have received death threats after appearing on "90 Day Fiancé."

Mary Cried over death threats

In a recent interview with popular talk show host Domenick Nati, Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend, Mary, revealed that some viewers have sent nasty messages to her.

Mary appeared on the recently concluded fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," and she was involved in a love triangle storyline with Geoffrey and Varya Malina. The two had separated after Varya rejected Geoffrey’s initial proposal. After Geoffrey left Russia for the United States, he started dating Mary, but their relationship did not last long.

In the video below, fans can see Mary crying over death threats.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Varya traveled to America to make up with Geoffrey, and he decided to dump Mary and get back with his Russian girlfriend. It appears that some fans did not take kindly to Mary’s involvement in Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship. In her interview with Domenick, Mary revealed that she received several disturbing messages from a section of fans.

One fan told the reality star to kill herself because the world would be better off without her. As she talked about the hate messages she had received, Mary began to cry. She said that the death threats had hurt her feelings because she was a mother, and she couldn’t understand why viewers would wish such a horrible thing for her.

Mary acknowledged that she was a little bit sensitive to the messages she had received, but she said that there was no reason for fans to be cruel to her. She also opened up about her experiences and said that the suicide threats had triggered memories of her past mistakes. Like Geoffrey, Mary has been accused of domestic abuse by one of her ex-partners.

After fans suggested that she take her life, Mary said that it made her think about that point of her life where she had been at her lowest.

Mary on '90 Day Fiancé'

The reality star admitted that she was not perfect, but there was no need for fans to take their criticisms about her to the extreme. The Tennessee native won’t participate in TLC’s cast reunion episodes because the network banned him after it learned about his legal troubles. Fans should look forward to Geoffrey’s "Tell All" which will feature both Mary and Varya, and hopefully, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers will avoid overreacting to the reality stars.