"90 Day Fiancé" star Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s relationship is still up in the air after the couple exchanged some accusations with each other on social media. After Lisa called Usman a scammer, fans felt that the couple’s marriage was on its deathbed. However, it appears that the two reality stars are open to reconciling their differences and saving their marriage. In a recent interview, Lisa said that she would try to conceive a child for Usman so that she could save her relationship with him. In her most recent Instagram post, fans observed that Lisa may be trying to achieve her goal.

Lisa's latest pics

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have noted that Lisa appears to have gained weight and slammed her. Fans suspect that Lisa could be trying to blackmail Usman over her fake pregnancy. After she posted some photographs that she took with fans, Lisa’s followers noted that her belly looked more pronounced than usual. The pictures led to "90 Day Fiancé" viewers making fun of Lisa’s tummy and comparing it to a baby bump. In the past, Lisa has denied rumors that she is pregnant. However, given her recent troubles with Usman, she is desperate to conceive a child for her Nigerian husband. At 53 years old, her chances of having a baby are slim, but she can save her union with Usman by adding a baby to the mix.

Although the American reality star is willing to work on her marriage, Usman has expressed his reservations at giving her another chance.

The Nigerian reality star recently revealed that he married Lisa out of pity, and he has said that he will no longer tolerate her bullying behavior. Usman has also told fans that his main goal is to further his music career, and any reconciliation with Lisa will see her play second fiddle to his desire to be an international music star.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Lisa may have no choice but to agree to Usman’s terms after it emerged that TLC fired her from the "90 Day Fiancé" series.

Lisa won't participate in spinoff

Earlier this week, various media outlets reported that Lisa would no longer participate in future "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff shows. Fans have speculated that TLC decided to release Lisa due to her controversial use of the N-word.

Last month, a leaked version of this season’s Tell-All showed Usman accusing Lisa of using the racial slur in their arguments. Fans petitioned TLC to fire Lisa for using the N-word, and while the network went ahead and aired the Tell All episodes, there was no doubt that Lisa would suffer some consequences for her actions. Now that she no longer works for TLC, the American reality star will have to work on her marriage with Usman, and having a child would be the first step in their reconciliation. Stay tuned for more updates.