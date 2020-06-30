Now that the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" is in the books, fans will have to catch up with their favorite reality stars on social media to find out what they are up to. During the season, Big Ed emerged as one of the most controversial reality stars on the show, and after the season ended, the created a YouTube channel to give fans updates about his life.

Big Ed's mayonnaise act

"90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed has famously declared that he uses mayonnaise to make his hair smooth and silky, and he often shares a lot of grooming tips on his YouTube videos. However, Big Ed’s latest video has left many fans disgusted about his hygiene.

The American reality star recorded a short clip in which he gave his fans some tips on how to manage their chest and back hair. The 54-year-old reality star was dressed in a bathrobe as he told fans that he uses a regular paintbrush to wax his chest hair, and a paint roller brush to wax his back hairs.

The American reality star waxed his hairy chest with a paintbrush and revealed that he was considering changing his diet to make his grooming habits easier. Big Ed also used a paint roller brush to wax his back hair. However, after he got into the shower to complete his waxing job, fans were not impressed with the results. The San Diego resident ended up leaving patches of hair on his back, which ended up disgusting many of his followers.

Fans criticized Big Ed for advocating for ineffective hygiene methods.

Fans disgusted

It appears that most of Big Ed’s videos, while well-intentioned, end up rubbing fans the wrong way. Last month, the American reality star posted a Mukbang video where he consumed large amounts of food as he interacted with the viewers.

Fans felt that Big Ed’s eating habits were repulsive, and they even called him a pig for his gluttonous behavior. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have also said that they are happy that Big Ed is now single after his girlfriend, Rosemarie, broke up with him. The Filipino reality star has appeared to be a transformed woman ever since she moved on from Big Ed.

She recently started her own YouTube channel where she constantly updates fans about her progress. Many feel that Rosemarie is finally pursuing her dreams without Big Ed there to hold her back. After seeing Big Ed’s latest video, fans are hoping that Rosemarie will comment about her ex-boyfriend’s terrible hygiene. It would be sweet payback for Rosemarie after Big Ed accused her of having bad breath during their time on the show. For now, it will be interesting to see how Big Ed’s reacts to the backlash he has received for his body cleaning video. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."