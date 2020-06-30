Rosemarie Vega and Big Ed were an entertaining couple on the recently concluded season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The two reality stars had different personalities, which made fans look forward to watching them every week. Unfortunately, the couple broke up after the season ended and, since then, they have been trolling each other on social media.

Rose's reaction over Big Ed

During their time on the show, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers felt that Big Ed was constantly bullying Rosemarie. Fans were not happy with how the 54-year-old American reality star treated his 23-year-old girlfriend. Apart from their significant age difference, many viewers felt that Big Ed did not care about Rosemarie.

In one scene, the San Diego resident gave some mouthwash and a toothbrush to his girlfriend and told her that her breath did not smell pretty, fans were disgusted. As the season progressed, many fans urged Rosemarie to stand up for herself and put Big Ed in his place. The Filipino reality star eventually broke up with Big Ed after he insisted that he would go ahead with his vasectomy.

Now that the two reality stars are no longer dating, it appears that Rosemarie is bolder and more outspoken. The 23-year-old has her own YouTube channel where she interacts with her fans. She also has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, and her fans were recently impressed after she called Big Ed a little pig.

Rosemarie was responding to a question about Big Ed’s nickname when she made the remark. During the show, fans learned that Big Ed’s mother referred to him as her little pony. However, Rosemarie disagreed that the nickname was appropriate for her ex-boyfriend. The Filipino reality star joked that she would have nicknamed Big Ed “little pig.”

Fans happy with Rose

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are happy to see that Rosemarie is finally standing up for herself and letting Big Ed have a taste of his own medicine.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

After their breakup, Big Ed and Rosemarie had a bitter confrontation during the Tell All episodes. In an attempt to shame his ex-girlfriend, Big Ed revealed that Rosemarie was bisexual, and he added that she was in a relationship with another woman. The American reality star used some pictures from Rosemarie’s Facebook account to prove his allegations.

Rosemarie agreed that she had dated a woman after breaking up with Big Ed. However, she also had some allegations of her own. The 23-year-old claimed that Big Ed had offered her money to strip down and record a naked video for him. Big Ed vehemently denied the allegations and claimed that Rosemarie was making up stories to tarnish his reputation. The two reality stars could continue their war of words on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Big Ed will respond to his ex-girlfriend calling him a pig.