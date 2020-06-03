David Murphey is having the last laugh. The "90 Day Fiancé" star was the subject of ridicule in the early parts of the seasons as fans felt that his quest to find his online girlfriend was hopeless. David was hoping to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend, Lana, in person, and he traveled to Ukraine four times without much success. After failing to meet up with his online girlfriend, David hired a private investigator in Ukraine to assist him in tracking her.

David and Lana's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

However, the American reality star was not impressed with the results that the investigator sent him.

The private detective told David that Lana was a scammer and that she had opened several online profiles, which she used to defraud other men. Many viewers agreed with the private investigator’s assessment, and they hoped that David would give up his fruitless search for Lana. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old remained hopeful that he would meet his Ukrainian girlfriend in person, and his fifth trip to Ukraine worked out perfectly for him.

TLC producers tracked down Lana in Kyiv, and she finally agreed to meet David. The American reality star was ecstatic to see Lana in person, and he is now trolling everyone who doubted his online relationship.

The American reality star has not spared the private investigator that he had hired, and he recently sent him a funny email mocking him for his failure to track down Lana. In the email, David wrote, “Hey Sergei. Add this to my case file. And by the way, Lana says Hi! Not!” David is having a good time calling out everyone who doubted his claims that Lana was not a catfish.

However, his joy may be short-lived after fans found out that Lana had broken up with him.

Lana decided to take a break

Last week, David revealed that Lana had decided to take a break from their relationship. He said that she made the decision after appearing on "90 Day Fiancé." The Ukrainian reality star was not happy with the publicity she got on the show, and David has revealed that they are no longer together.

Despite Lana’s resolution to break up with him, the American reality star has insisted that he is determined to marry her. In a recent interview, David said that he would immigrate to Ukraine after he retires.

The 60-year-old computer programmer is eager to marry Lana, and he had already proposed to her before he left Ukraine. Fans will think twice before doubting David’s ambition since he has already proven them wrong. The upcoming Tell All episodes will shed more light on David and Lana’s relationship, and it will be interesting to see if Lana agrees to take part in the episodes. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."