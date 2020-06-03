The recent murder of George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota, has put more focus on the treatment of black people in the United States. Floyd died shortly after an encounter with the police, and a video later emerged showing a police officer kneeling on his neck for more than 8 minutes. The video clip sparked massive protests in many states in America. Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Anfisa Nava has expressed her support for the protests, and she recently posted a strongly worded statement condemning George Floyd’s murder.

Anfisa's post on George Floyd

In her post, Anfisa promoted the Black Out Tuesday protest, an initiative that sought to amplify the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

She urged fans to donate funds towards the cause as well as make their voices heard by participating in the protests. Anfisa’s Instagram followers praised her for speaking out on racial injustice. The Russian reality star immigrated to the United States during her time on "90 Day Fiancé" to be with her former boyfriend, Jorge Nava.

Unfortunately, the two broke up shortly after Jorge was arrested for possession of marijuana. In a recent interview, Jorge revealed that he argued with Anfisa before he went to prison, and although he tried to work on their relationship, she broke up with him after he had spent 10 months in jail.

Jorge said that he found out about Anfisa’s new boyfriend over the Internet. The American reality star regained his freedom last month, and he plans to divorce Anfisa once he completes his probation period.

Anfisa's personal life

Despite her failed marriage, Anfisa has remained popular with "90 Day Fiancé" fans.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

The Russian reality star constantly gives fans updates on her life. She recently applied for a four-year college degree, which she says will help her achieve her dreams. Many fans hope that Anfisa can reconcile her differences with Jorge, especially given how her husband transformed his life after going to prison.

Jorge lost over 100 pounds during his time in jail, and he has looked attractive and in shape in his recently released Instagram pictures. It would be interesting to see the couple appear in a future season of "90 Day Fiancé."

TLC has already set a new precedence for divorced couples featuring on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. Larissa and her ex-husband Colt will feature on the upcoming season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Fans will hope that Anfisa and Jorge can also get an opportunity to appear on the show soon. Anfisa was among the first reality stars to speak out against police violence on African-Americans in the United States. Given that she has over 700,000 followers on Instagram, Anfisa’s post could encourage other reality stars to use their platforms to condemn racial injustice.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."