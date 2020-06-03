The final episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" aired last Sunday, and it did not disappoint. Fans finally witnessed a resolution to the love triangle involving Geoffrey Paschel, Varya Malina, and Mary Wallace. Earlier in the season, viewers saw Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship crumble after he traveled to Russia and proposed to her. Varya told him that she was not yet ready to commit to him, which made Geoffrey angry. The Tennessee native returned to the United States and soon after started dating Mary.

Geoffrey and Varya's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

However, the past few episodes witnessed a twist in Geoffrey’s storyline after Varya appeared unexpectedly on his front door.

The Russian reality star had traveled to the United States on a visitor’s visa to try to patch up their relationship. Things turned awkward since, at the time, Geoffrey was in the house with Mary. She did not take kindly to Varya’s unannounced arrival. Mary and Varya got into a fight, and Geoffrey watched on with a surprised look on his face. In last Sunday’s finale, the American reality star finally made a decision.

In a tense segment, Geoffrey told Mary that he wanted to get back together with Varya. He later told producers that her relationship with Mary was casual. He stated that he wanted to give Varya a second chance. Mary was not happy with Geoffrey’s decision, and she declared that Geoffrey’s relationship with Varya wouldn’t last more than six months.

This week, fans have learned that Mary has a criminal past. Reports have emerged that she was arrested in 2013 on assault charges after an argument with her boyfriend. Mary allegedly scratched and clawed her boyfriend over what she claimed was a quarrel about abortion.

Despite the arrest, Mary did not serve any jail time for the assault because a judge threw out the case.

News about Mary’s criminal past caught fans by surprise. Earlier this year, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers learned that several women had accused Geoffrey of sexual and domestic assault. After the allegations emerged, fans petitioned TLC to ban the Tennessee native from appearing on "90 Day Fiancé." Although the network decided to air the scenes he had filmed on the show, it banned Geoffrey from participating in the upcoming Tell All episodes.

Kazhem's decision

The Tennessee native expressed his disappointment at TLC’s decision, and he recently launched a YouTube channel to tell his side of the story. Geoffrey has already spoken about some of the allegations he is facing, including the rumors that he was responsible for the death of his 13-month-old son, Kazhem. The American reality star emotionally denied the allegations and explained the events that led to his son’s death. In the coming weeks, Geoffrey has promised to clear the air about the domestic violence allegations against him.