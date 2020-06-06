"90 Day Fiance" is one of the most popular Reality TV shows in the world. Big ED is from the United States and Rose is from the Philippines. According to Rose, Big Ed didn't treat her well and he lied to her about his height and other things.

Rose later confronted him and told him that she no longer wanted to be with him and explained to him several reasons why she is making her decision, then she left him in the hotel. Big Ed later apologized to his daughter for being selfish.

In a recent post, Big Ed shared a video from the previous episode, when Rose was angry with him then worked away from him.

But he didn't get positive comments as he might have expected.

Someone said: "What did you expect? You're going after a 20-year-old in a foreign country that is nothing like your own? She's impoverished. You obviously tried to use that to your advantage. Could you get a 20-year-old in America? No. It's really gross and kind of evil. Why don't you stay in your own lane."

Big Ed gets slammed for selling Merch

It's not the first time Big Ed is getting slammed for selling his merch. Previously Big Ed advertised his face mask but did not get many positive comments, people thought he was trying to make money from the pandemic.

Someone commented saying: "I think he struggling with the fact that Rose has way more followers, remember when he said I have a daughter so understand her father's concerns.....hmmm really so the way he treated and spoke to Rose is how he wants men to treat and speak to his daughter.

With everything going on in the world I cannot believe we continue to allow people how degrading and uses people in a very disgusting way I might add famously. I never knock a hassle but I hope you don't sell any of these shirts. We all have grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and daughters the way he spoke to Rose how can anyone say that they would except that for their loved one buying a shirt means you cosign his behavior"

Rose Vega Updates

Rose one of the most popular "90 Day Fiance" stars with over more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 400 thousand subscribers on her YouTube channel, Rose still keeps updating her fans.

Rose recently shared a photo of her self when she was 16-years-old, she captions the post saying: "Way back when I was 16! This picture was taken at the computer shop webcam and edit it on pizzap Hahaha #rose #throwback #queen"

After Rose broke up with Big Ed, Rose became more popular and had more supporters, because she stood up for her self and refuse to accept any more of Big Ed's bad character anymore.

Despite the fact that she came from a poor background in the Philippines she still broke up Big Ed, which shows she does not want his money or the green card.