Year after year, “America's Got Talent” has delighted millions of television viewers with its mix of contestants, from preschoolers to grandparents, and from beloved pets to those who belong as professionals on the Las Vegas stage. The eclectic and unrestricted definitions of talent deemed by the production have made the show a constant summertime favorite.

In many ways, however, “America's Got Talent” is finding this 15th season something very different than usual. Not only did the talent show face the same abrupt shutdown that struck every production in the realm of TV Shows amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also offstage concerns brought to light by Season 14 judge, Gabrielle Union, whose contract was not renewed.

While tensions were not so visible on-camera, Gabrielle Union has spoken openly about feeling “ostracized and isolated” after her claims that the backstage atmosphere became “toxic” in the summation by the model, actress, and social activist. Simon Cowell was a focus in the allegations due to his well-known smoking habits, which Union maintains were damaging to her health. Offensive jokes from the guest judge, Jay Leno, were also highlighted.

“America's Got Talent” was cleared of intentional wrongdoing per an internal probe last week, supposedly by a verified “independent investigator.” The official findings came just the day after the Season 15 premiere and concluded that no one involved with the show made any “insensitive or derogatory” remarks about the former judge’s appearance.

Gabrielle Union is not taking “no action” as an answer in her intention to “improve the atmosphere” of “America's Got Talent.” As reported by Yahoo, Showbiz CheatSheet, and numerous other sources on June 5, Union is standing her ground for change by filing a harassment complaint against NBC, Simon Cowell, and the competition’s production companies.

This time, the state of California will be taking a look.

‘America's Got Talent’ is trying to go back to the future

Longtime fans of “America's Got Talent” cherish the memories and seeing so many lives changed forever in just the few minutes of an audition performance. No one will ever forget when judges questioned if the immaculate opera notes floating from 10-year-old Jackie Evancho were truly her own.

Magician Shin Lim not only mastered the competition with his magic hands, but he also ruled on “The Champions” spinoff to become the most successful magic act ever in the series. Countless headliners on the Vegas strip owe their livelihoods to AGT, just ask Piff the Magic Dragon or his precious pup, Mr. Piffles.

Viewers lapped up every second of Archie Williams, infusing his own story of incarceration at Angola prison into Elton John's “Don't Let the Sun Go down on Me.” He now can call Sir Elton a genuine connection, so his life is already transformed, no matter how he places.

There's a surge of young talent impressing the judges, who seem to be trying to recapture the old-time feelings. Heidi Klum has always been a fan delight, and when Simon asked recently if she missed sitting next to him, she simply replied: “I like sitting next to Sofia.” Sofia Vergara brings her “Modern Family” appeal, along with her Colombian sizzle to the table.

Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell still have a full-on “bromance” and they proved it in a magical routine during which Simon controlled Howie’s mind.

Gabrielle Union doesn't want control of anyone’s mind. She only wants to speak her own opinions and experiences. Her latest complaint was filed with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleging threats for speaking out against racism. Despite the conclusions of the internal probe, there are still problems in the protocol on “America's Got Talent.”

Room for improvement in diversity appreciation on ‘America's Got Talent’

One of the most endearing and appealing aspects to “America's Got Talent ” is its ability to bring the world to the American stage.

Already, the stage has hosted Bad Salsa from India, with speed and style that blurs the mind. Comedian Usama Siddiquee overcame the doubts of the panel by pleasing the crowd with his super-current routine. Another sublime voice took the golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara this week, as 10-year-old Roberta Battaglia sang Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” so beautifully that Heidi Klum thought the superstar was hiding somewhere. Colombian dancers also delighted Sofia with their conversation as well as their dancing.

Diversity earns rousing applause from the audience, and yet, even NBC's internal investigation noted that “processes could be improved.” Gabrielle Union has been backed up by none other than Sharon Osbourne in declaring that the competition is a “boys’ club” and an air of “Boys will be boys” still seems prevalent on “America's Got Talent.”

Gabrielle Union is now represented the high-powered attorney, Bryan Freedman, who, in a statement to Variety, contends that NBC and its Entertainment Chairman, Paul Telegdy, have still to “substantively address” his clients issues.

He offers to provide “call sheets” which verify that on February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened by phone that Union “had better cease her claims of racism while filming AGT.”

Additionally, more subtle insults, such as notes that Gabrielle Union’s hairstyles were “too black” for “America's Got Talent” are included in the filed complaint. In the wake of the protests following the George Floyd murder, change is the goal in matters of racism, no matter large or small. A “go away” settlement solves nothing.

Gabrielle Union wants a better ‘America's Got Talent’ for her daughter’s generation

Appreciation and valuing diversity are family lessons for Gabrielle Union and her NBA-hero husband, Dwyane Wade. The 47-year-old matriarch in the power couple is also a book author, including her latest, “Welcome to the Party,” published this year.

The vibrant and joyful journey recounts the arrival of her daughter, Kaavia, to the family. Both parents have been zealous advocates for their 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya, in her coming out.

Gabrielle Union didn't get the welcome she hoped on “America's Got Talent,” and every person, of every background or orientation, deserves to be heard and valued, simply for who he or she is. Hopefully, the children in the Wade-Union household will experience a more level playing field, no matter what their future brings, and never fail to believe in themselves.